Milton update: hurricane ‘sucking’ water, multiple killed, over 1 million power outages |10-points

Hurricane Milton, made a devastating landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, unleashing a destructive storm surge and widespread flooding, leaving over 1 million households without power. Waves crash over Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon as Hurricane Milton passes close to the Cuban coast, Havana, Cuba, October 9, 2024. REUTERS/Norlys Perez(REUTERS)

Fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters, the storm briefly reached Category 5 status before striking near Sarasota. This is the second major hurricane to hit the region in less than two weeks. Heavy rains, tornadoes, and powerful winds caused severe damage and disruption across the state.

Hurricane Milton 10 points update

Forecasters predicted storm surges could reach up to 13 feet, with relentless rainfall totaling 10 to 14 inches so far. Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert reportedly received a call from President Joe Biden, who, according to the NY Times, acknowledged the unprecedented nature of the hurricane “and also understands it will take a lot from the federal government to help us recover in Sarasota.”

Milton is now a Category 2 hurricane

According to the NY Times, Milton weakened to a Category 2 hurricane just over an hour after making its massive landfall resulting in power outages and displacements. Its wind speeds have decreased to 110 miles per hour.

Multiple killed in the devastating aftermath of Milton

A tornado struck Fort Pierce, Florida on Wednesday afternoon, causing multiple deaths at a retirement community. Local officials reported that many people lost their lives when the storm tore through the Spanish Lakes Country Club Village. Sheriff's Office stated that the search for survivors was ongoing even after dark. The exact number of casualties is still unknown.

Milton is ‘sucking’ water out of Tampa Bay

Hurricane Milton's powerful winds have caused a reverse storm surge in Tampa Bay. A water level gauge close to the city showed a big drop in water as the storm's eye moved south. This is kind of like what happened with Hurricanes Ian and Irma, where the powerful winds pushed water out of the bay. This unusual event is likely to be temporary and could reverse suddenly, potentially leading to damaging flooding.

Flash flood emergency announced

Despite Milton being downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, the National Weather Service has issued a rare flash flood emergency for the Tampa Bay area, including St. Petersburg and Clearwater. The warning indicates heavy rainfall, posing a severe threat to human life and the potential for catastrophic flash flooding to occur immediately or in the near future.

Winds: 100 mph (160 kph)

According to The Associated Press, the wind speeds hit up to 102 mph (165 km/h) in Tampa Bay. Reports from The National Weather Service claim the winds stayed at 115 mph (185 km/h) when the storm was close to Sarasota, keeping Hurricane Milton in a Category 3 category, hours before.

Search and rescue operation underway

The reports say about 125 houses were knocked down in the area, and more losses are expected. This was before the storm hit. Around 200 people showed up at Orlando’s high school to find a safe spot from the storm. Some came with their pets, and others brought board games to keep themselves entertained.

Power outages

Hurricane Milton caused widespread power outages in Florida, affecting over 1 million homes and businesses. Within minutes after the landfall, over 70,000 homes and businesses were plunged into darkness.

Multiple tornadoes hit Florida amid Hurricane Milton

By Wednesday night, the weather service centers in Miami, Tampa, and Melbourne had put out more than 130 tornado alerts because of Hurricane Milton. Also, they announced a weird really strong wind warning for Manatee, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties in the middle of west-central Florida.

3 Million asked to evacuate

Over 3 million people in the Tampa Bay area were told to leave their homes before the arrival of Hurricane Milton. Tampa's mayor warned residents that staying could be fatal. The hurricane quickly intensified, becoming the second-strongest ever recorded in the Gulf of Mexico. While it weakened slightly before hitting the coast, it grew noticeably larger in size, expanding from 175 miles to over 250 miles wide in just a few hours.