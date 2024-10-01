Angelina Jolie joined by kids Pax, Zahara and Maddox at Maria premiere

Angelina Jolie was joined by her oldest children, Pax, Zahara, and Maddox, at the New York Film Festival premiere of Maria. Wearing a chic white gown, the 49-year-old actress stunned on the red carpet at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall on Sunday. The Maleficient star was photographed posing alongside her children, who couldn't be prouder of their mother's accomplishments. Angelina Jolie was joined by her three oldest children at the premiere of Maria in New York

Angelina Jolie joined by her children in rare red carpet outing

For the rare red carpet outing with her kids, Jolie looked radiant in white as she styled her long blonde hair in loose waves. She completed her ensemble with burgundy velvet stilettos and diamond earrings. Her makeup look was straight out of a classic Hollywood film as she wore bold red lipstick. Zahara, too, opted for a white dress, which closely resembled Jolie's iconic 2004 ivory satin gown.

Speaking to Extra at the film festival, Jolie said, “You know, before you get out in these things, you’re nervous.” “[The kids] just said, ‘No matter what, mom, good luck and we know how hard you work and we love you.’ You know, you just have that moment where the people who are with you tell you, succeed or fail, they care about you. We all just, you know, said, ‘We’re gonna have a good time tonight.’”

Jolie's recent red-carpet event for Maria comes after last month's world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in Italy. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress was left emotional at the time after receiving an eight-minute standing ovation. Directed by Pablo Larrain, Maria is a biographical psychological drama about the life of Maria Callas, who was regarded as one of the most renowned and influential opera singers of the 20th century.