Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon wish to expand family, actor has ‘no qualms about becoming a dad again’ at 60: Report

As Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s love grows stronger, the duo has been making bigger future plans, reports have claimed. Once Pitt finally settles his divorce with Angelina Jolie, he and Ramon could get married. However, there is something else they are prioritising over marriage – expanding their family. Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon wish to expand family: report (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Is Pitt ready to be a father again at 60? A source close to the actor has revealed that the couple’s top priority is having a child, and their sentiment is “the sooner, the better,” according to In Touch.

‘He feels much younger than his actual age’

In the aftermath of the couple’s recent Europe trip, where they spent a lot of one-on-one time together, the insider said that “they’re keeping their fingers and toes crossed that they’ll have good news to share very soon.”

If Ramon, who is 31 and much younger than Pitt, cannot conceive naturally, the couple could reportedly even pursue in vitro fertilisation. Brad has six children, with whom his relationship is reportedly strained at present. “There’s no denying that his relationship with his kids is totally fractured and his heart is broken over it,” the insider said.

“Brad has no qualms about becoming a dad again so late in life. For one thing, his health is in great shape and he’s got just as much energy as he’s ever had. He really does feel decades younger than his age,” the source further said.

Pitt reportedly does not expect a new baby to mend everything, but believes it will be a source of happiness for him in his tough times.

“The fact is, Brad wants two, maybe even three, kids with Ines and he would do adoption again in a heartbeat if that’s something she wanted too,” another source previously told the outlet. “He also thinks surrogacy is a great option, especially if it gives them the chance of having twins. He really is a wonderful father, and that’s why it’s so sad that things have disintegrated so badly with his kids. He has no doubt Ines will make a wonderful mom. The plan is to have at least one baby very soon and then work quickly to have at least one, or even two, right after that.”