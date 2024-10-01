Angelina Jolie reportedly asks Brad Pitt to ‘end the fighting’ as she dismisses a major lawsuit

Angelina Jolie, in her 2016 lawsuit, alleged that Brad Pitt had “physically and verbally assaulted” her and one of their children during the flight and sought access to detailed records of the FBI’s findings and investigation. Recent reports suggest that the ‘Orginal Sin’ actress may have dismissed the demand. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in happier times

E! News reported that Jolie has filed a lawsuit to dismiss it. The report quotes a statement from the filing, which says, “The parties to this action hereby stipulate to dismiss this action with prejudice with each party to bear its own fees and costs.”

In 2022, a lawsuit was filed by a ‘Jane Doe,’ widely believed to be Jolie, requesting the release of documents related to an investigation by the Department of Justice and the FBI into the 2016 incident.

Despite the FBI’s decision not to press charges against Pitt, Jolie sought to make these records public to help her children obtain necessary “medical care and trauma counselling.” The lawsuit sought to access detailed records of the FBI’s findings and investigation.

Throughout these years, Pitt has consistently denied these allegations.

Tension between Jolie-Pitt is far from over

The couple is still entangled in a separate legal dispute over Château Miraval, a French vineyard where they once shared a home and were married.

Jolie’s legal team recently requested third-party communications regarding the 2016 incident as part of the Miraval case, in what Pitt’s lawyers have described as a “sensationalist fishing expedition.”

Jolie’s legal team told E! News in a statement, “While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong.”

Jolie and Pitt share six children—Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. The couple got engaged in 2012 after seven years together and married in a private ceremony at their Château Miraval estate in 2014. However, by 2016, Jolie filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

As of now, Jolie remains single, while Pitt has reportedly been in a relationship with jewellery designer Ines de Ramon since 2022.