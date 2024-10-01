Angelina Jolie appears stoic as she autographs Mr and Mrs Smith poster featuring ex-husband Brad Pitt. Pics

Angelina Jolie is busy attending fall premieres of her upcoming film Maria, for which she also made an appearance at the New York Film Festival. As per a new report by Page Six, the actor was seen interacting with fans and signing movie posters. Amid this, the actor was seen autographing a movie poster of her iconic 2005 action film Mr and Mrs Smith, which saw her opposite ex-husband Brad Pitt. She filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, and their negotiations turned messy and continue even after nearly eight years.(Also read: Angelina Jolie says playing Maria Callas in Maria ‘helped heal a part of me’) Angelina Jolie is at the New York Film Festival with Maria.

Angelina signs Mr and Mrs Smith poster

In the new pictures, Angelina ‘appeared stoic as she signed her name right next to her face on the poster.’ She was reportedly seen avoiding to look at the picture of Brad Pitt and moved ahead. For the occasion, Angelina stunned in a black coat which was accessorized with nude heels and black aviator sunglasses.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's high-profile divorce, filed in 2016, remains unresolved even after 8 years. The couple shares six kids together, including Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne 15. However, four of them have already dropped their father's surname Pitt from their last name, pointing out that they are with Angelina in this legal feud.

The actor attended the New York Film Festival premiere of her upcoming release Maria along with her three kids, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Maddox, 23.

More details

Angelina Jolie plays late opera singer Maria Callas in Maria, which is directed by Pablo Larraín. An excerpt from the official blurb of the film reads, “Set in Paris, September 1977, during the final week of her life, Maria follows the legendary soprano as she negotiates her public image and private self and reckons with the increasingly blurred boundaries between the venerated “La Divina” and the vulnerable human being Maria.”

Maria had previously received a rapturous response at its World Premiere at Venice Film Festival, where it got an 8-minute-long standing ovation during which the actor was seen moved to tears. Maria will release in select theaters on November 27 and on Netflix on December 11.