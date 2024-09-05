Brad Pitt ‘maintains a quiet mystery’ about his younger flame, Ines de Ramon: ‘They are going very strong’

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival this past weekend, and they are maintaining “a quiet mystery” about their relationship. Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon at the premiere of Wolfs at the Venice Film Festival

Pitt and de Ramon first sparked romance rumours in November 2022 when they were spotted together at a Bono concert alongside Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. At that time, the couple had been “dating for a few months.”

Earlier this year, a source close to de Ramon told People, “It's pretty recent,” adding that while de Ramon hadn’t completely given up her own place, the relationship was progressing well. “They are going very strong and she is happier than ever,” the source added.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were ‘very affectionate’ at double date with George and Amal Clooney in Venice: Report

Last month, People again reported that another source close to the couple confirmed Pitt is “serious about Ines. He's very happy and enjoys spending time with her. She's easygoing and everyone likes her.” The source also noted that the Hollywood icon had been “working in Europe, so they've spent a lot of time there.”

Brad Pitt will not make public ‘announcement’ about their relation

Brian Balthazar of Balthazar Entertainment told Fox News that the couple's appearance together at the Venice Film Festival was a “confident” move. “I think their public appearance is a vote of confidence from the two of them that they’re in it for the long haul,” Balthazar said.

“Brad is not one for making announcements or proclamations about his personal life. He has no Instagram or Twitter feed. So, in his case, the most deliberate way to ‘go public’ with something is in this way: just show up together and pose for some photos.”

“I think being off social media has served him well. In a culture where everyone is sharing – oversharing really, he maintains a quiet mystery about himself that is appealing,” he added.

ALSO READ| George Clooney pokes fun at Brad Pitt's age during the Venice Film Festival: ‘He’s 74 years old…'

“Brad and Ines absolutely have a strong chance of lasting as a couple,” Celebrity matchmaker and relationship expert Alessandra Conti told Fox News Digital.

She praised, “Brad took years after his divorce from Angelina Jolie to heal from the split and do a lot of work on himself before jumping into a brand new serious relationship.”