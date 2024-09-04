Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were ‘very affectionate’ at double date with George and Amal Clooney in Venice: Report

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival premiere of his new movie Wolfs. Ahead of the premiere, the two spent quality time in Venice over the weekend, where they shared date nights with their friends George and Amal Clooney. As per a new report on Page Six, Brad and Ines were ‘very affectionate and cheerful’ during their outing. The couple was first linked in 2022. (Also read: Brad Pitt makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Ines de Ramon at Venice Film Festival: Pics) Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt pose on the red carpet of Wolfs, during the 81st Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)

Brad and Ines at Venice

The report added that both Brad and Ines were present for a private photocall with friends at a nearby bar. The two then joined George and Amal Clooney on Saturday evening. The source quoted, “After saying warm hellos, Brad and George went over to the pool to take their photos, then came back over to mingle in the bar. All of them were in great spirits, and cheerful. There were lots of laughs.”

The source also added, "[Brad Pitt] seemed very happy. They were very affectionate and cheerful. It was very sweet.”

More details

On the red carpet, Brad and Ines held hands and posed for photographers. They also joined the rest of the cast of the film, including George Clooney and Amy Ryan. Brad wore a Louis Vuitton ensemble, whereas Ines stunned in a white one-shoulder gown.

Brad and Ines had earlier attended the 2024 British Grand Prix in July. It was at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last year where Brad was first spotted with Ines although he did not pose on the red carpet with her.

Meanwhile, Brad's ex-wife Angelina Jolie was also present at the festival just a few days ago with her new film Maria.