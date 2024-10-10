Justin Bieber asked to ‘stay as far as possible’ from Diddy: He is completely 'disgusted’

Justin Bieber is reportedly facing emotional challenges following the arrest of Sean "Diddy" Combs. An insider reveals that Bieber, who has a long history with the rapper, has been advised to keep his distance from the disgraced music mogul, who once mentored him during his young singing days. The 30-year-old has found himself in a difficult mental space but is doing his best to focus on the positives in his life, including his new role as a father. Hailey Bieber was seen stylishly embracing pregnancy in a puffball mini dress during an outing with Justin Bieber.(Instagram)

Justin Bieber in hard place ‘mentally now’

Justin is in a hard place mentally right now,” an insider told Us Weekly. “He has such a history with Diddy, and the allegations against him have been hard to process.”

The pop star, whose name has unexpectedly been dragged into Diddy’s drama following the music mogul’s arrest on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and other sexual assault cases, is focused on his family. The source told US Weekly, that he is “thrilled to be a dad,” as it’s “something he’s wanted for years.” The source added, “His happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy.

The Peaches crooner was seen looking gloomy a few days ago behind the wheel as he left a celebrity hotspot without his wife. While several fans pointed out how weak and skinny he appeared, others couldn’t ignore the pensive look on his face. So far, Bieber has remained tight-lipped about the Combs scandal, and a source revealed that he has been advised to stay as far away from the situation as possible.

Justin Bieber ‘completely disgusted’ with Diddy’s scandal

Bieber and Usher are among the few pop stars the industry is waiting on to speak out following the arrest of Bad Boy Records producer Sean "Diddy" Combs. Both artists were part of Diddy's inner circle in the past and may have insight others lack. Recently, multiple old videos resurfaced highlighting the relationship between Bieber and Combs. In some clips, Diddy is seen issuing unsettling warnings to a young Bieber, while in others, the rapper appears to be partying with a seemingly underage Bieber.

An insider revealed that the Peaches singer, 30, is "completely disgusted" by the scandal surrounding Diddy and has been “advised to keep his distance” from anything related to it.

A recently resurfaced video from 2009 captures Diddy boasting about an ‘eyebrow-raising’ 48 hours spent with a 15-year-old Justin. In the clip, Diddy comments, “We can’t really disclose where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing... But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. For the next 48 hours, he’s with me, and we’re going all out. Full buck wild.”

‘Focusing on positives’

Amid the scrutiny, pressure, and public attention, a third source shared, “His happiness as a dad has surpassed his anxiety regarding Diddy,” emphasising that the pop star is determined to have “nothing to do” with Combs’ controversies.

“It’s part of his past, and he intends to leave it there,” the insider reportedly told Us Weekly.

Bieber recently welcomed his first child with his wife Hailey and has since been described as fully committed to his responsibilities as a devoted husband and father.