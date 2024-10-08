Hailey Bieber stuns fans with surprising message amid scrutiny over hubby Justin's bond with Sean Diddy

In the midst of growing rumors about Justin Bieber's relationship with troubled rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, Hailey Bieber stunned fans with a daring post starring her husband. Justin Bieber's wife uploaded a lighthearted snapshot of the 30-year-old pop star wearing only board shorts and no shirt. She captioned her post as “mood”.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old model posted a vintage photo of Bieber showing his the middle finger. The model and Justin welcomed their first baby together, Jack Blues, in August.

Hailey uploaded a lighthearted snapshot of the 30-year-old pop star wearing only board shorts and no shirt. She captioned her post as “mood”.

Hailey spends time with Kendall Jenner

Bieber past relationship with disgraced rapped drew attention of his fans, with resurfaced video showing then-15-year-old singer spending “48 hours with Diddy”.

Moreover, Hailey's post comes a few days after she and her closest friend Kendall Jenner went out in Hollywood to escape the current media attention.

She appeared in excellent spirits as entered a sushi restaurant with the reality star.

The outing coincides with reports that Justin is making a concerted effort to ignore the mounting speculation regarding his relationship with Diddy and concentrating on his dad role.

Last month, Diddy, 54, was taken into custody in New York on allegations of abuse and coercion.

Also Read: Why Justin Bieber’s bodyguards ‘checked his pulse’ every night? Singer says…

A look at Justin Bieber's worries

Following Diddy's indictment, Bieber's previous friendship with the rapper has become the subject of investigation. While Bieber hasn't officially addressed the matter, fans are worried by his conspicuous “thin” appearance, Daily Mail reported.

The musician believes he is “sailing these waters alone” as he has nobody to talk to about the Diddy revelations, insiders told the outlet.

According to the source, the repercussions stems from his present challenges to try to be a good father to his new-born baby since, his own father, Jeremy Bieber, did not set the best example.

Stressing that the singer is under a lot of stress right now, the source added, “He has a baby boy and trying to be a good dad without having anything to reference what a good father is.”

Diddy was denied bail twice after entering a not guilty plea to the accusations against him.