Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex-bodyguard claims he abused Usher as a child: ‘He was bleeding…’

In a recently resurfaced video, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ex-security guard, Gene Deal alleged that the rapper abused Usher when he was a child. The former bodyguard claimed that few music executives told him that Diddy abused child Usher in such a brutal manner that he started bleeding from his butt. The allegations follow Diddy being slammed with more than 100 lawsuits of which 25 were minor at the time of abuse. The youngest child was a 9-year-old boy among the lawsuit filers. In a resurfaced video, Gene Deal, Diddy's former bodyguard, claimed the rapper abused Usher as a child.(AP/The Art of Dialogue)

Diddy’s former bodyguard reveals abuse on child Usher

In a clip reposted by internet personality, Mario Nawfal on X, Gene revealed the alleged abuse Usher suffered at the hands of Diddy. When asked, “What happened to Usher?” he replied, “I heard from some music executive from the industry and I’m not gonna speak the name. They doing programmes and everything. And then some may wanna speak themselves but I heard it from some music executives.”

The host urged, “What did you hear?” Diddy’s former bodyguard then revealed, “You know, how people be talking…at the time I didn’t know who the f*** Usher was. It was that type of situation. But people were saying, ‘Puff sent this kid to the hospital’ and he was bleeding from the butt.”

He continued, “I didn’t even have a name for the kid at the time. And then you heard, that’s what happened.” Gene added, “Then you have these kids coming forward to say that he did. I don’t know man. This sh** is crazy.” The clip was originally shared by user @Shadowofezra on X.

Earlier Usher was blamed for the injustice that happened to Justin Bieber as the former took over the child’s custody from the management. Later, he handed over Bieber to Diddy for 48 hours when the mogul was denied the custody by Baby singer’s management.

Gene’s earlier claims about Diddy’s arrest

According to Gene, who was the Bad Boy Records owner’s bodyguard throughout the 1990s claimed that Diddy kept sex tapes of politicians who took part in his Freak Off parties. He believes that the arrest is connected to a corruption scandal growing in the shadows of New York City politics. Diddy was arrested in New York after which he was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering.

When he appeared in The Art of Dialogue podcast, he said, “This is all bigger than Diddy” without any further mention of the sex tapes.