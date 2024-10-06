Diddy's friends and staff turn on him as they sign to be on 50 Cent's Netflix documentary

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ inner circle which included his security guards and friends has reportedly turned on him as they signed a deal with Netflix to expose the rapper. They will appear in 50 Cent’s documentary about Diddy called Diddy Do It. The disgraced mogul was arrested last month and accused of sex trafficking and racketeering. He has since been locked in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre as he awaits trial. Sean Combs' inner circle has turned against him, signing a deal with Netflix for a documentary revealing his alleged criminal behaviour which will be produced by 50 Cent.(REUTERS, @50cent/X)

Diddy’s inner circle to snitch on him

It was reported that 50 Cent signed a documentary deal with the streaming giant about Diddy’s criminal charges and Freak Off parties. Sourced revealed to the US Sun that the rapper’s friends and staff are willing to expose him in the new documentary which is currently in production. Victims and experts related to the matter will also be a part of this documentary.

An insider told the media outlet, “Diddy's former security and inner circle have all signed deals with Netflix for Curtis’s documentary. "He's been working on exposing Diddy for so long, and people want to be attached to the project knowing he is behind it and that the money goes to sex abuse victims.”

The source continued, “Many are finally ready to talk, while some have been trying to talk for years and weren't believed. It's still in production and being worked on in real time as more victims come forward. But there will be plenty of revelations, and it will paint more of a picture of how far back the allegations go and the history of his freak-offs and other disturbing behaviour,” as reported by Daily Express US.

50 Cent on the new Diddy documentary

50 Cent along with Alexandria Stapleton, who is the director and collaborator of the documentary released a statement about the new project to variety. They told the media outlet, “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far.”

They continued, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs' story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture's broader contributions."

Reportedly, Diddy’s rival had a bidding war before he opted to go with Netflix for the documentary deal.