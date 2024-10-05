Houston lawyer reveals what Sean Diddy Combs told 9-year-old boy and other minor victims: ‘I will make you…’

Troubles of disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, seem to be escalating with 120 alleged victims, including a 9-year-old boy, accusing him of assaulting them. The lawyer mentioned that Sean Diddy Combs allegedly forced the victim to “perform oral sex upon him” after they entered a private area.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

At a press conference on Tuesday, October 1, attorney Tony Buzbee disclosed the accusations along with the additional claims from 120 other purported victims represented by the same Houston-based legal business.

In a news conference, according to a TMZ footage, Buzbee claimed, “This individual, who was 9 years old at the time, was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records.”

According to Buzbee, the victim claimed to have been allegedly “abused” by Diddy and others at the studio, with assurances made regarding a record deal to both him and his parents.

Diddy forced minors to ‘perform oral sex upon him’, says lawyer

In addition, the lawyer brought forward another accuser's story, claiming that 54-year-old Diddy had promised to “make him a star.” A second juvenile complainant stated that the rapper recommended they should have a secret meeting “away from his parents” to discuss the matter.

The lawyer mentioned that Diddy allegedly forced the victim to “perform oral sex upon him” after they entered a private area.

The nine-year-old victim wasn't the only minor, as per Buzbee, 25 of the newly identified 120 victims that he will represent were underage at the time of assault. Diddy promised these kids that “I will make you a star” as they intended to pursue careers in music or television.

“We're trying to make sure that when we file the cases... that we include every potentially liable party,” said the attorney, who added that the new suits he is planning are anticipated to be filed in New York and Los Angeles within the next month.

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs's ‘long list’ of perpetrators will name ‘many powerful people’ from banks, pharmaceutical and more

Diddy's attorney reacts to fresh allegations

Erica Wolff, Diddy's attorney, categorically refuted all the allegations made by Buzbee as “false and defamatory”.

In a statement, Wolff told TMZ, “As Mr. Combs' legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.”

The lawyer went on to say that the rapper looks forward to defending himself and establishing his innocence in court, where the truth will be determined by the evidence, not conjecture.

Following Diddy's September 16 arrest by Homeland Security in a hotel room in New York City, alleged victims are continuing to come forward with allegations against him.