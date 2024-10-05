Why Justin Bieber’s bodyguards ‘checked his pulse’ every night? Singer says…

Justin Bieber has opened up about his battle with drug addiction and discussed his struggles during his docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, revealing just how serious his substance abuse became and the terrifying consequences it had on his health. Justin Bieber admits to a dark period of substance abuse, where his security checked his pulse nightly, fearing for his life. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Justin, who first skyrocketed to fame at a young age, admitted that his drug use spiralled out of control to the point where his security team would check his pulse every night to ensure he was still alive. “I felt like I was dying,” he confessed. “My security would come into my room at night to check my pulse—people don’t realize how bad it got, it was honestly terrifying.”

How did drugs nearly consume Justin Bieber's life?

The ‘Stay’ singer's struggles were not only with addiction but also with his health and mental well-being. Justin has been open about his diagnosis with Lyme disease and the immense strain it placed on him, both physically and mentally.

During this period, Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, played a significant role in helping him get sober. “Justin and I weren’t really involved in each other’s lives until he made the decision to get sober and was trying to quit the drugs on his own,” Hailey shared.

“I would wake up in the morning, and the first thing I would do was pop a pill and smoke weed before even starting the day,” he admitted, describing how the constant need for substances had taken over his life. “It just got scary.”

Justin recalled a moment of surrender, saying, “I basically said, ‘God, if you’re real, get me through this and I’ll do the rest.’ And I did—at least, I thought I did.” Though his belief helped him make the decision to quit drugs, “I got off the pills, but I never did the actual work,” he revealed.

Bieber once told Vogue how drugs became his escape from the pressures of fame and his personal struggles. “Drugs put a barrier between me and what I was doing,” he explained. “It got really dark. There were times my security would come in late at night just to make sure I was still breathing.”