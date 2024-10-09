Sean Diddy reveals ‘what happens’ to guests at his wild parties in chilling resurfaced video: ‘I put them to…’

In a disturbing resurfaced video, disgraced rapper Sean “P Diddy” Combs can be heard issuing a stern warning to a DJ who fainted at one of his infamous parties in London. In the footage, Diddy can be seen speaking to a camera and declaring what happens to white men when they come for his parties.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

DJ James Ford can be seen partying hard and then getting unconscious on a couch in the early 2000s footage.

The video has resurfaced on social media as Diddy goes on trial for alleged racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and other major offenses. The rapper, who has been denied bail twice, has pleaded not guilty and fiercely rejects all of the claims.

In the footage, Diddy can be seen speaking to a camera and declaring what happens to white men when they come for his parties.

“Okay ladies and gentlemen, for all of those in London that don't know what happens to the white man when he comes to a P Diddy party, this is what happens to the white man,” he said.

He then shifts the camera's focus towards the unconscious DJ and continues to say, “Look at that! Look at that! And that's James from Semi Mobile Disco! He is an actual DJ.”

He even complains that DJs aren't supposed to pass out, but then adds that this is what happens to them when they come for his parties. “I put them to sleep,” says Diddy.

He asks another guest to place a drink atop Ford's head, and then he laughs.

Diddy attorney's third attempt to secure his bail

The resurfaced video comes at a time when Diddy has made a third attempt to secure his release from jail. His attorneys have filed a new application for pretrial release with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Also Read: Hailey Bieber stuns fans with surprising message amid scrutiny over hubby Justin's bond with Sean Diddy

Combs's attorneys are advocating for his prompt release from custody with appropriate bail conditions. They contend that there is insufficient evidence to support imprisonment and that the court erred in its ruling.

Diddy's attorneys have now proposed a condition of bond that would forbid women from entering his home, except in cases involving family members or the mothers of his children.

As stated in the bail arrangement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Diddy's legal team has also promised that he will submit to weekly drug tests, refrain from meeting with prospective witnesses, and keep a visitors record.