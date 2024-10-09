Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' desperate third appeal for pre-trial release amid denied bail requests

It seems Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his legal team are desperate to get him out as they file a new plea for pre-trial release. They have filed a third appeal to the United States Court of Appeal for the Second Circuit. Diddy was earlier denied bail twice by the court even after he proposed $50 million instead of the average $2 million. He is currently locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Centre in harsh conditions as he awaits trial. Diddy’s legal team files a third appeal for pre-trial release after being denied bail twice, citing lack of evidence and legal errors. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)(AP)

Diddy files third appeal

The new appeal by Diddy challenges the previous judgement made by the Southern District of New York which denied him bail twice due to allegations of creating obstruction to justice and witness tampering against the mogul. Diddy’s legal team has filed the third appeal with rightful bail conditions citing a lack of evidence and alleged legal errors in the court’s judgement as the reason, as reported by Page Six.

The prosecutors were tensed that the rapper would attempt to intimidate the witnesses and obstruct the case if granted bail. They also suggested that he carried a flight risk given his wealth status and private planes. Diddy was willing to give his Miami mansion and his mom’s home as a collateral addition to the $50 million bond for jail. He was also willing to wear a GPS monitor at all times and restrict his movements to New York and Miami along with selling off his private plane which is reportedly stationed in Los Angeles.

Defence’s argument

The defence has argued that the earlier claims by the government are “vague” and “speculative” as it failed to provide evidence of Diddy posing a threat to the community or getting involved in witness tampering. They insisted that the court had made a legal error in its judgement by making a decision “without factfinding or analysis.”

Diddy’s team also stated that they have assembled “a robust bail package with extremely restrictive conditions” for Diddy which comprises of home detention with GPS monitoring, no availability of mobile phones and zero access to the internet, 24/7 supervision, zero interaction with females except for visits by the mothers of his children and his mom. Along with weekly drug tests.

The defence also highlighted that the disgraced mogul has complied with all legal procedures and surrendered his passport. They also claimed in the appeal that Diddy had “put his private airplane up for sale.”