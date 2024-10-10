Beyonce, Jay Z don't want to 'implicate themselves' following Diddy's arrest, report says 'they’re going to keep quiet'

The arrest of rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs in sex trafficking charges has opened a big Pandora's box of secrets in Hollywood. Diddy was known to be close to a number of Hollywood elites and hosted parties attended by several of them. Now that it has been alleged that women Diddy trafficked were abused at these parties, questions are being raised over the silence and complicity of these celebrities. (Also read: Justin Bieber ‘in hard place mentally’ after Diddy's arrest: He is completely 'disgusted’) Beyonce and Jay Z during their trip to Japan earlier this year.

Beyonce, Jay Z will keep quiet about Diddy

Among those close to Diddy are singer-actor Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay Z. The two were often spotted partying with Diddy and there are several pictures of them hanging out. Fans have been speculating as to whether the celeb couple will issue a statement following Diddy's arrest. However, In Touch Weekly quotes a source close to Beyonce and Jay Z saying that the coupe will 'keep quiet'.

“They’ve remained conspicuously silent following news of Diddy’s indictment. There’s already talk about what they knew and if it got out it could prove embarrassing,” the report quotes the insider as saying.

Beyonce and Jay Z's Diddy controversy

The source then adds, "Few, if anyone, have rushed to Diddy’s defense The last thing Bey and Jay want is to implicate themselves, so they’re going to keep quiet.” As per reports, the couple has been using their lawyer Alex Spiro to keep the rumours and gossip down. Spiro recently threatened to sue Piers Morgan for his interview of Jaguar Wright, where it was claimed that jay-Z and Beyonce have even more “victims” than Diddy.

Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy, is a popular American rapper was arrested earlier this year on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking based on allegations that go back to 2008. An indictment alleges Combs coerced and abused women for years with help from a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violent acts including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings. Combs, 54, has pleaded not guilty to charges lodged against him last month.