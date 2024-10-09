Beyonce and Jay Z's lawyers send legal notice following Jaguar Wright's ‘monster’ claims

Lawyers of Jay Z and Beyonce have responded to the bizarre claims made by Jaguar Wright on her recent appearance on the show, Piers Morgan Uncensored. They have sent a legal notice to Morgan regarding the episode with Wright’s appearance. Wright talked about the recent arrest and allegations on Diddy and the related stories spurting around the topic. The legal notice demanded Morgan cut the defaming comments from his show made by her about the couple. Jay Z and Beyonce's lawyers have sent a legal notice to Piers Morgan regarding Jaguar Wright's claims on his show.(AP)

Wright’s claims about Beyonce and Jay Z

During Wright’s appearance on Morgan’s show, she claimed, “For four years I’ve been screaming not just Diddy, but Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters.” She also insisted that hundreds of victims of the music couple have stories about what they have experienced. After her appearance went viral, Morgan revealed that he was contacted by Beyonce and Jay Z’s lawyers who have stated that the claims made “were totally false and have no basis in fact."

In a new broadcast, Morgan said, “The thing about platforms, the reality of the modern world is that pretty much everyone has a platform as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear. That’s why we invited her on to be interviewed. The people making these claims have an audience with or without shows like mine.”

The show host cost continued, “That’s why we invited her on to be interviewed. The people making these claims have an audience with or without shows like mine. As I said at the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have. We had lawyers contact us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview,” as reported by Complex.

Wright’s previous claims

Wright has previously made several other claims against Jay Z, Beyonce and several other celebrities. Earlier she alleged that the couple put people on planes after rendering them unconscious and “keeping people against their will.” She also claimed in the same conversation that Nicki Minaj owns an audio tape that recorded Meek Mill and Diddy having sex at one of later’s Freak Offs.

Her other claims included Justin Bieber and Odell Beckham Jr. hooked up and Diddy was behind the deaths of Kim Porter, Heavy D, and Andre Harrell. Wright also mentioned that The Roots was a witness to R. Kelly hiring girls for his sexual escapades.