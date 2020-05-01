News updates from Hindustan Times: Indian-American Aruna Subramanian leading trial of remdesivir in Covid-19 treatment and all the latest news

Updated: May 01, 2020 13:24 IST

Indian-American Aruna Subramanian leading trial of remdesivir in Covid-19 treatment

The third phase of clinical trial of the antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of the coronavirus patients has shown positive results, American pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences has said. The trial is led by a group of researchers, including Indian-American physician Aruna Subramanian.

First special train to ferry migrants stranded in Covid-19 lockdown begins journey

The ministry of railways deployed the first special train to ferry stranded migrant labourers on Friday, carrying over 1,000 people from Telangana to Jharkhand in 22 coaches. A South Central Railway spokesperson said a “one-off special train” was run early in the morning on the request of the Telangana government.

Election Commission decides to hold polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council on May 21

The Election Commission of India will hold elections for the nine vacant seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the upper house of the state assembly, on May 21, poll officials said on Friday. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray needs to be elected from one of the nine seats by May 28 to retain his post at the helm of the state.

Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI

22 years since that fateful day in Sharjah, Sachin narrated how his screams at teammate VVS Laxman during the chase did not go down well with his brother.

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa pens heartfelt open letter: ‘It’s magical, whether he is there or not there’

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has finally opened up the journey of her husband over the last two-and-a-half years as he battled neuroendocrine tumour with determination. She shared a statement on the behalf of her two sons -- Ayan and Babil -- and herself but said she cannot call Irrfan’s death a ‘personal loss’ as so many mourn with them.

Maruti Suzuki sales down to nil in April as lockdown hurts auto sector

Maruti Suzuki, in a historic first, sold no cars in April as the entire month saw the country under a lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19. With factories closed, showrooms shut and people staying at home, the country’s largest car maker, on expected lines, had nothing to show in terms of sales for the entire month.

‘Ration dukaan’ to ‘how to WFH’: Here’s what India is searching for on Google

Everyone’s turning to tools and services available online as the lockdown keeps people home. Google has also been releasing Search trends which show some interesting results. There’s a new report about what people in India are searching for based on the top five trends. What are these trends?

When Sabyasachi Mukherjee sold his first jewellery designs for Rs 45

Since the government-mandated lockdown on account of the coronavirus pandemic has been imposed, Sabyasachi has taken to his Instagram to share anecdotes and insights into the making of the most coveted designer in India.

Doctor returns home after 20 days of Covid-19 duty, gets hero’s welcome. PM Modi tweets video

A doctor fighting on the frontlines against coronavirus got a hero’s welcome when she returned home after 20 days of Covid-19 duty. A video of the incident, posted on Twitter, impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal along with thousands others on the platform.

SSC updates on exam, results now available on UMANG app

When India is staring at the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released an official notice regarding the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

British PM Boris Johnson joins UK clap, thanks ‘fantastic NHS & carers’

Recently-recovered British PM Boris Johnson clapped for hospital staff and care workers. Johnson joined the UK clap to thank frontline coronavirus fighters. he British PM appeared on the doorstep of his 10 Downing Street office in central London and clapped for ‘fantastic NHS and carers’.

