Election Commission decides to hold polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council before May 27

Election Commission decides to hold polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council before May 27

india Updated: May 01, 2020 11:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Thackeray was not member of the state legislature when he took oath as chief minister of November 28.
Thackeray was not member of the state legislature when he took oath as chief minister of November 28.
         

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday decided that the polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held before May 27, reported news agency ANI.

Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari had requested the ECI for the election to nine seats of the Legislative Council in order to end the political uncertainty in the state.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, who is stranded in the United States due to lockdown, join the meeting via video conferencing.

Thackeray was not member of the state legislature when he took oath as chief minister of November 28. As per the provisions under the Constitution, he was supposed to get elected to state legislative assembly or council within six months, that is by May 27. Thackeray planned to contest the election to the council as nine members were retiring on April 24. However the election was postponed by the EC due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

