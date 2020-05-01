e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa, son Babil pen heartfelt open letter: ‘It’s magical, whether he is there or not there’

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa, son Babil pen heartfelt open letter: ‘It’s magical, whether he is there or not there’

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa has issued a statement on the behalf of the family, recounting the journey over the last two and a half years and wondering how she can call Irrfan’s death ‘personal loss’ when there are millions grieving with them.

bollywood Updated: May 01, 2020 11:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sutapa was the pillar of support for Irrfan Khan during his treatment.
Sutapa was the pillar of support for Irrfan Khan during his treatment.
         

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has finally opened up the journey of her husband over the last two-and-a-half years as he battled neuroendocrine tumour with determination. Irrfan died on Wednesday and left millions across the globe grieving.

Sutapa shared a statement on the behalf of her two sons -- Ayan and Babil -- and herself but said she cannot Irrfan’s death a ‘persona loss’ as so many mourn with them. The statement comes hours after she posted a picture with Irrfan with a moving caption.

Sutapa’s statement read:

“How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know.

It’s unbelievable for us but I would put it in Irrfan’s words, “it’s magical” whether he is there or not there, and that’s what he loved, he never loved one dimensional reality. The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn’t let me settle for ordinary in any thing. There was a rhythm which he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet. Funnily, our life was a masterclass in acting, so when the dramatic entry of the “uninvited guests” happened, I had by then learnt, to see a harmony in the cacophony. The doctor’s reports were like scripts which I wanted to perfect, so I never miss any detail that he sought for in his performance. We met some amazing people in this journey and the list is endless, but there are some whom I have to mention, our oncologist Dr. Nitesh Rohtogi (Max hospital Saket) who held our hand in the beginning, Dr. Dan Krell (UK), Dr. Shidravi (UK), my heartbeat and my lantern in the dark Dr. Sevanti Limaye (Kokilaben hospital). It’s difficult to explain what a wondrous, beautiful, overwhelming, painful and exciting this journey has been. I find this 2 and 1/2 years to have been an interlude, which had it’s own beginning, middle and culmination with Irrfan helming the role of the orchestra conductor, separate from the 35 years of our companionship, ours was not a marriage, it was a union. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them “wahan nahi, yahan se modo” but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm. I asked my children, if possible, they could sum up a lesson taught by their father that has been important to them;

Babil: ’Learn to surrender to the dance of uncertainty and trust your faith in the universe”

Ayaan: “Learn to control your mind and to not let it control you.”

Tears will flow as we will plant a raat ki rani tree, his favourite, to the place where you have put him to rest after a victorious journey. It takes time but it will bloom and the fragrance will spread and touch all the souls whom I won’t call them fans but family for years to come.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Covid-19 Live: First train carrying 1200 migrants leaves Telangana for Jharkhand
Covid-19 Live: First train carrying 1200 migrants leaves Telangana for Jharkhand
Centre releases revised list of Covid-19 red zones, Jharkhand has only 1
Centre releases revised list of Covid-19 red zones, Jharkhand has only 1
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held before May 27, says EC
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held before May 27, says EC
Covid-19 outbreak brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
Covid-19 outbreak brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Unprecedented: Maruti sales down to zero as lockdown hurts auto sector
Unprecedented: Maruti sales down to zero as lockdown hurts auto sector
Chappell names better batsman & captain between Kohli and Smith
Chappell names better batsman & captain between Kohli and Smith
India’s 65% of Covid deaths are men; Olympians go for fields of gold: Top 5 from HT
India’s 65% of Covid deaths are men; Olympians go for fields of gold: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news