Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar pays tribute to him with moving post: ‘I have not lost, I have gained in every which way’

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 20:11 IST

Sutapa Sikdar paid tribute to her late husband and acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan with a moving note. She changed her Facebook profile picture to one with him and wrote in her caption, “I have not lost, I have gained in every which way.”

Irrfan died at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday morning due to a colon infection. Earlier, in 2018, he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and underwent treatment in London for the same.

Days after Irrfan announced his illness on Twitter, Sutapa lauded his courage. “My best friend and my partner is a ‘warrior’, he is fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty,” she had written in a note shared on Facebook.

Sutapa stood by Irrfan like a rock during his battle with cancer. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror last month, the actor had said that it was she who kept him going even in the most difficult of times. “What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I ever get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still,” he had said.

Irrfan is survived by his wife and two sons, Babil and Ayan. A statement from his spokesperson said he was ‘surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about’ in his last moments. The actor was cremated at the Versova kabrastaan in the presence of a few close friends and family members.

Irrfan’s son Babil thanked well-wishers for their outpouring of love. “I’m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although I hope you understand that right now I’m not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much. I love you,” he wrote in a note shared on Instagram stories.

