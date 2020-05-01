First special train to ferry migrants stranded in Covid-19 lockdown begins journey

india

Updated: May 01, 2020 11:30 IST

The ministry of railways deployed the first special train on Friday to ferry stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand.

“The train is ferrying nearly 1,200 migrants in 24 coaches. Decision on more trains will be taken today. The train left from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand at 4:50 am today,” Railway Protection Force director general Arun Kumar told Hindustan Times.

The Centre has been under pressure from states for deploying special trains to rescue stranded migrants and students. States including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Bihar have asked the Centre to deploy special trains. National Democratic Alliance government ally Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar on Thursday appealed to the Centre for special trains to bring back migrants.

“I appeal GOI to allow special trains to bring migrants from distant places,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, too, had written to the Prime Minister seeking special trains for migrant labourers.

Centre on Wednesday had finally issued an order allowing inter-state transport of stranded migrants, students and tourists.

The MHA order said migrant workers, students, tourists, pilgrims and other persons stranded in other states should be allowed to move. All states, the order said, should appoint nodal authorities who should register these individuals. The sending and receiving states should then consult and agree with each other about “movement by road”. Those who wished to travel have to undergo screening, and only those who are asymptomatic could proceed. The order said buses shall be used for enabling movement — and these should be sanitised and social distancing maintained in their seating arrangements. The states and Union Territories on the way shall allow the movement of such buses.

The home ministry had said only buses will be deployed for the movement. The only condition that the home ministry has imposed for such inter-state travel is that the government of states, from where these people begin the journey and the government in the destination state, should clear the trip.

Besides, only people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 would be allowed to travel. They would also be subject to health check ups by health authorities of states which they cross.

Several states such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had already started bringing back people from other places though the central guidelines till this evening did not permit such travel. This had put chief ministers of states such as Bihar under immense pressure.

Passenger trains have been suspended since March 22, Centre had only allowed freight and special parcel trains to ply.

Centre had also given its nod for the running of special trains for Indian Army personnel citing national security consideration. Military specials trains have been deployed since April 17.