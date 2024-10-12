Meghan Markle told kids, 'I'm one of the most bullied people in the world': But did she?

Meghan Markle offered a glimpse into her own struggles during a recent visit with a group of teenagers. The Duchess of Sussex, known for her advocacy work, candidly shared that she has been a target of relentless bullying. Engaging with the group, she participated in arts and crafts and contributed to the launch of their new digital wellness program, Social Media U. Colombia's Vice President Francia Marquez (2nd R) greets Colombia's former Education Minister Aurora Vergara (2nd L) next to Britain's Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle during a picture (AFP)

Meghan Markle shares her ‘bullying’ experience

During a surprise visit with teenagers from Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, Meghan Markle reportedly shared her own struggles and experiences with bullying, stating that she feels she is 'one of the most bullied people in the world,' according to #HalfTheStory founder Larissa May, who spoke to Vanity Fair after the Duchess's visit.

Girls Inc., a charity focused on empowering young women, partnered with #HalfTheStory, an organisation aimed at improving youth’s relationship with technology, to launch this initiative. May explained to the outlet about how, “we did an activity where we talked through a bunch of different scenarios, and Meghan talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world. We had girls wave these little emoji signs and talk about how each one of these scenarios would have impacted them emotionally."

Meghan ‘never spoke about being most bullied,’ claims source

Dressed in white pants and a blue shirt, with her hair flowing and a bright smile, the Duchess of Sussex was a ray of sunshine as she championed the initiative solo while Prince Harry focused on other philanthropic trips. She spent time drawing and mingling with the young girls, all while supporting the organisation's digital wellness program, Social Media U, which is backed by Meghan and Harry's Archwell Foundation.

However, refuting the claims made by Larissa May to Vanity Fair, a source close to the situation informed POST that Meghan never said something like that. The Duchess of Sussex “talked about her experience with online bullying but never claimed she was the most bullied person in the world.”

In 2023, Meghan Markle crossed paths with Larissa May when #HalfTheStory became a part of the new initiative by Sussexes backed by Archwell. At the time, commended Meghan and Harry for their dedication to assisting young individuals in understanding the complexities of the digital world. As Girls Inc. celebrates its 160th year of adapting to the needs of young girls, its partnership aims to ensure the safety and well-being of over 114,000 girls in today's digital landscape.

Prince Harry ‘feels scorned by his family’

While both Harry and Meghan are determined to forge their own path, the Duke is reportedly making efforts to reconcile with the royal family, albeit not necessarily as a full-time member. According to an insider, Harry recognises the need to apologise but is hesitant due to lingering resentment towards his family.

“The recent health battles of his father and sister-in-law have put things into perspective though, and he knows he has to try everything he can to make things right,” the source said according to Radar Online adding that, “the famous brood thinks Meghan Markle has a great influence on her husband.”

The insider suggests that Meghan Markle's influence over Harry may be hindering his efforts. The royal family believes that Harry needs to assert his independence and distance himself from Meghan's control in order to reconcile.