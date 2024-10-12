Trump sets condition for helping hurricane victims with generator costs only if...

In a recent post on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump outlined a plan to assist Americans affected by recent hurricanes. First, Helene and then Milton have left millions affected, resulting in multiple deaths and thousands of displacements. However, Donald Trump, who is now running for the 2024 presidential election, has proposed a plan that allows Florida hurricane victims to purchase generators retroactively from September 1, 2024, with the option to deduct the total cost from their income taxes, but it comes with one condition. Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center (Getty Images via AFP)

Donald Trump promises to cover the cost of generators

Trump announced that Americans would have the opportunity to deduct "the entire expense of the generator from their income taxes" which will help them face the challenges the country is currently fighting in light of natural disasters. However, this proposal depends on him winning the presidency, as he can't put it into action otherwise. Trump also threw some shade at the White House, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Vice President Kamala Harris, saying their response has been lacking compared to the perks of his proposed tax deduction.

"North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and, always, Louisiana, Texas, and other states," Trump called out in a Truth Social post on October 11, highlighting the areas facing the wrath of nature.

"Due to the unusual activity of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, and other natural disasters, especially in well-reported parts of our country, when I win the presidential election of 2024, on November 5th, the most important day in the history of our country, we are going to allow you, retroactive to September 1st, 2024, to purchase a generator for your home," he added in a lengthy post. He emphasised that this tax deduction would be available retroactively from September 1, 2024, until August 31, 2025.

Netizens react to Trump’s proposal

Trump's generator proposal comes at a time when he's under fire from both Democrats and Republicans for pushing conspiracy theories about the government's response to natural disasters, which experts warn could be detrimental to victims seeking aid. Moreover, many social media users seem unconvinced by his plan, as it suggests he will only offer help if he wins the election, rather than stepping up as a former leader who could act regardless of electoral outcomes.

“What is Donald Trump, who (stupidly) sees climate change as a hoax, going to do to put America on a path away from disasters of increasing magnitude? Nothing at all. Trump can't see the future, past, or present through the glare of his own bronzed image in the mirror,” a user wrote. “Lier…we know you are not going to help,” a second one wrote. “So you gonna only help if you win the election but otherwise you have no responsibilities being a former leader, wow,” a third chimed in. “So you will come out with a trumpy generator that is only one you can buy to get the tax credit. So you pocket the monies.”

Barack Obama slams Trump for spreading lies

After Biden called out Trump to ‘get a life and help’ those in need, former president Barack Obama also took aim at the Republican candidate. Obama expressed his frustration with people giving false excuses for not voting for Kamala Harris and embracing Donald Trump’s “aggressive style.” This was during his first campaign appearance for the Democrats in Pittsburgh, a key state for the upcoming election.

He then called out Trump for spreading Hurricane lies and said, "Donald Trump at a rally, just starting making up stories about the Biden administration withholding aid from Republican areas, and siphoning off aid to give to undocumented immigrants," Obama said. "When did that become okay?"