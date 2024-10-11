Milton impact: Beware of alligators, 3M lost in dark, 11 dead, devastating photos | 10 points hurricane update

Hurricane Milton wreaked havoc across Florida on Thursday, making landfall as a Category 3 storm before weakening to Category 2. The powerful storm caused multiple deaths, displaced thousands, destroyed properties, and triggered massive power outages, leaving millions in the dark. TOPSHOT - A flooded street with debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, in Siesta Key, Florida, on October 10, 2024. At least 10 people were dead after Hurricane Milton smashed into Florida.(AFP)

Rescue teams are working tirelessly, pulling residents from debris as tornadoes spawned by the hurricane added to the chaos. Just weeks after Hurricane Helene's devastation, Florida now faces yet another challenging recovery effort.

Milton’s ‘devastating’ aftermath: 10 points update

Luckily, the hurricane missed hitting Tampa directly, and the dangerous storm surge that scientists were worried about didn't happen. While widespread damage was recorded, with heartbreaking pictures and videos surfacing, and water levels may continue to rise for a few days, Governor Ron DeSantis stated it wasn't "the worst-case scenario."

“You face two hurricanes in a couple of weeks — not easy to go through — but I’ve seen a lot of resilience throughout this state,” the governor said in a press briefing in Sarasota, according to AP. He said he was “very confident that this area is going to bounce back very, very quickly.”

11 deaths recorded so far

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, speaking at a White House briefing, mentioned that as many as 10 fatalities from tornadoes had been reported, but he cautioned that the number was tentative. Another report confirmed 11 deaths.

Two women in Volusia County were killed by fallen trees, and another person likely died from a medical episode. Polk and Citrus counties each reported one fatality, while five deaths in St. Lucie County were caused by the devastating hurricane’s aftermath. Two additional deaths were reported in St. Petersburg, one was reportedly medical-related and another from unknown causes. Authorities urged residents to stay off the roads due to downed trees and power outages, as another case of road accident was also reported.

3 Million people in dark

When the hurricane made landfall, it briefly reached Category 5 before weakening to Category 3 and then to Category 2. Within minutes, over 1 million power outages were reported. Now, hours later, the number has surged, with reports indicating that more than 3 million people are without power. According to poweroutage.us, over 3.4 million homes and businesses have lost electricity as the storm continues its path of destruction.

People ‘seeking’ shelter in Milton’s aftermath

While thousands evacuated early following the threat warning given by the officials, many others left at the last minute and became stranded. Around 80,000 people spent the night in shelters, while thousands more fled after evacuation orders across 15 Florida counties, affecting a total population of about 7.2 million people, according to the Associated Press.

Beware of alligators

People living in places hit by hurricanes are being advised to stay clear of flooded areas because there could be all sorts of dangers like dirty water, trash, and power lines down. However, in Florida, there's also a risk of running into alligators and wild snakes. After Hurricane Helene, a video showed an alligator swimming in flooded water close to a road, and more might be spotted around places where people live after Hurricane Milton.

Biden asks Trump to ‘get a life’

On Thursday, President Biden condemned those spreading misinformation that could harm victims seeking aid amid the turbulent time. “Those who spread such lies undermine confidence in the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts,” Biden stated, as reported by USA Today.

He noted that some workers involved in these efforts have received death threats due to "reckless, irresponsible, relentless disinformation and outright lies.” Calling out Trump he said, “Former President Trump, get a life, man. Help these people.”

How Tampa was spared, despite being the main target?

Storms that roll through the south of Tampa usually don't flood Tampa too much. Since the last storm, Milton hit just south of Tampa, the city got away with avoiding a big flood. The water went up in the south, but it went down in Tampa Bay, according to USA Today. This can happen because bays are like bowls of water. They are surrounded by land on all sides except one, so when a storm hits, the water can be pushed out. This is why bays are more likely to flood.

Most dramatic rescues

Among the most dramatic rescues carried out by officials and teams involved in the operation was the moment Hillsborough County officers found a 14-year-old boy floating on a piece of fencing, they rescued him by pulling him into the boat. n another rescue, Tampa police discovered a helpless dog tied to a fence in stomach-deep water, crying for help after its owners abandoned and left him to die. A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a man clinging to an ice chest in the Gulf of Mexico after his fishing boat became stranded. Additionally, fifteen people, including several young children, were rescued after a tree collapsed on a Tampa home. Fortunately, the animals at the Tampa Zoo are safe.

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and more, celebs step up for donations

Taylor Swift, Tom Brady, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively have all pitched in to help out with Hurricane Milton's recovery. On the other hand, since Helene hit the coast, Feeding America has sent out over 140 truckloads filled with food, water, and other help to 11 food banks.

