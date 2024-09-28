Ex-fiancee of Lana Del Rey's husband ‘in shock’ over alligator tour guide's sudden marriage to singer

Lana Del Rey recently broke the internet with her sudden marriage to Jeremy Dufrene. Now, the alligator tour guide's ex-fiancee has expressed her “shock” over their whirlwind wedding. Kelli Welsh, who was engaged to the 49-year-old for 12 years, was left surprised when he married the pop singer after just one month of dating. US singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey performs on stage during the 20th edition of the 'Rock en Seine' music festival in Saint-Cloud, Paris' suburb, on August 21, 2024. (Photo by Anna KURTH / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE(AFP)

Ex-fiancee of Lana Del Rey's husband breaks silence on singer's wedding

“I am in shock because we were engaged for 12 years, and he got married after one month,” the 45-year-old told Daily Mail on Saturday. Despite being taken aback by Del Rey's sudden nuptials, Welsh has nothing but best wishes for the newlyweds.

“But I am happy for him. He is a very protective, hardworking, manly man. He needed to get out of his comfort zone. He was used to bayou life and being out on the swamp. He is deserving of this blessing,” Welsh said of her former partner.

The alligator expert met and dated Welsh in high school but fell apart after one year. They later rekindled their romance in 2011 after Dufrene divorced his first wife, with whom he shares two sons and a daughter.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old singer first met the swamp tour guide in 2019 during a boat tour. As Del Rey mostly keeps her personal life out of the limelight, not much is known about their relationship that may or may not have sprouted after their first meeting.

However, based on Welsh's statement, the Video Games hitmaker seemingly exchanged vows with Dufrene after just one month of getting together. “I will say that he really does look happy with her,” she continued, adding, “And she does with him, which is a good thing to see. It's not a fake happy. He truly is in love with her.”

Welsh went on to gush about her ex, whom she now considers “a friend,” “He has always been a giver so to have someone give to him, he deserves it. He is a very solid guy. I care about him deeply as a friend. His ability to love and care and protect people makes him so attractive,” she added.