As Lana Del Rey says 'yes to heaven' by finally tying the knot, here's a look at times she's cosplayed being married

Lanatics' world has changed overnight. Our lovelorn queen has finally found her forever after. Love does come knocking at the unlikeliest of times and often from the unlikeliest of places. And for Lana Del Rey, it arrived in the form of Louisiana-bred alligator tour guide, Jeremy Dufrene. This comes on the heels of barely a month of them having debuted their romance in the public eye. Ultraviolence to National Anthem: Times Lana Del Rey cosplayed the wife life in her music

For the diehard Lana fans, who have sobbed and screamed to her blissfully blue yet riveting discography, it truly feels like the end of an era. But then again, we aren't really surprised. Despite relentlessly singing about holding on to the painfully fragile house of cards that love can feel like, Lana's aesthetic over the years has always carried a steady subcurrent of hope, despite almost every last song of hers rightfully crowning her the queen of melancholy. On that note, here's throwing it back to the instances Lana used her brilliant vision to manifest the wife life into her reality.

National Anthem

Ever tried to gauge what it feels like to be the First Lady? Lana does. Very, VERY Kennedy-coded, the National Anthem music video runs almost 8-minutes long and features a perfectly poised Lana, acting out her dream wife life Pinterest board on film. Not just this, the music video is absolutely chock-a-block full of Easter eggs for anyone who has even remotely kept up with US Prez lore.

Young and Beautiful

'Dear Lord, when I get to Heaven / Please let me bring my man / When he comes, tell me that you'll let him in / Father, tell me if you can / All that grace, all that body / All that face makes me wanna party / He's my sun, he makes me shine like diamonds' — that's all we have to say about this song. One of her best and the perfect manifestation track if you're interested to bashfully fall in love beyond retrieve!

West Coast

West Coast, part of the Ultraviolence album which released in 2014, is a double dedication, not just to Lana's California hometown but also to the dilemma between being a woman in love and chasing one's dreams. The emotions are actually captured quite beautifully in the chorus, part of which goes, 'I can see my baby swinging / His Parliament's on fire and his hands are up / On the balcony and I'm singing / Ooh, baby, ooh, baby, I'm in love'. Doesn't it scream 'forever' to you?

Ultraviolence

Ultraviolence, also a 2014 release, at it's core is about the tendency some harbour to romanticise abusive relationships. That being said, this is the only time Lana has quite literally cosplayed being a bride. Cut to 2024, when she has actually found a forever love, with a man much gentler than Jim.

That being said, 'he hit me and it felt like a kiss' should never be the vibe.

Chemtrails over the Country Club

A jazzed up take on the whole Hamptons wife routine, the star track from Lana's 2021 album of the same name, Chemtrails over the Country Club screams marital bliss, complete with the usual potholes of everyday life. Between 'Baby, what's your sign? / My moon's in Leo, my Cancer is sun / You won't play, you're no fun' and 'Meet you for coffee at the elementary schools / We laugh about nothing as the summer gets cool / It's beautiful how this deep normality settles down over me / I'm not bored or unhappy, I'm still so strange and wild', this track manages to hit all the right notes.

We wish Lana and Jeremy a happy married life!