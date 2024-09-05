Man feeds giant alligator with bare hands in terrifying viral video as it crushes turkey leg

A hair-raising video of a man feeding a massive alligator with his bare hands has gone viral, leaving the internet both horrified and fascinated. The video, shared by wildlife biologist and conservationist Christopher Gillette, shows the daring moment as the man calmly offers a turkey leg to the enormous predator in a small pond, using nothing but his hands. A viral video of a man fearlessly feeding a massive alligator with his bare hands has left the internet shocked.(Instagram/@gatorboys_chris)

In the clip, the giant alligator slowly approaches, its jaws wide open, as the man fearlessly extends his arm to feed it. With a quick snap, the alligator devours the turkey leg, but the handler, Gillette, remains composed, showing no fear throughout the encounter. This display of bravery is just one of the many intense videos shared on the conservationist's page, which is known for showcasing close encounters with dangerous reptiles.

Watch the viral video here:

While Gillette is an experienced handler, the video has sparked a wave of reactions, with many expressing concern over the extreme risk involved. The calmness with which he handles such a powerful creature has left viewers in awe, though not without some criticism.

Here's how internet reacted to the shocking viral video:

The viral video, which has amassed more than seven lakh views, has sparked numerous reactions on social media. One person said, “This guy has nerves of steel! I could never get close to an alligator like that.” Another wrote in disbelief, “Why would anyone risk their life like this? It's scary just watching!” Someone else said, “This man's clearly skilled but it's still crazy.” Another added, “You have to respect his bravery but it feels reckless.”

Some admired his confidence. “The way he just casually fed the alligator like it's no big deal is amazing,” one more person wrote. Others were worried. One user stated, “This could go wrong fast. I hope nobody tries this at home.”

As the video continues to gain more views, it has fueled discussions on both the fascination and the risks involved with wild animals.

