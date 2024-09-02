2 men filmed carrying a crocodile on a scooter in flood-hit Gujarat. Viral video

Amid heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Vadodara is dealing with an unusual problem of crocodiles getting spotted in different parts of the city. The Vishwamitri River has overflowed, causing these crocodiles to move into residential neighbourhoods. In one such recent video, two men were spotted carrying a crocodile found in the Vishwamitri River in Vadodara to the forest department office on a scooter. Two IMA volunteers carry a crocodile on a scooter. (Screengrab X/@DixitGujarat)

This video was posted by a user @DixitGujarat on X (formerly Twitter). The men were identified as Indian Medical Association (IMA) volunteers by the Indian Express.

This video was posted with the caption, “Even the crocodile will remember the thrill of a ride on a two-wheeler. In fact, two young men are transporting a crocodile from the Vishwamitri River to the forest department office".

The river is home to 440 crocodiles, many of which move into residential areas during flooding caused by water release from the Ajwa dam. Several crocodiles have been spotted on house roofs, roads, and in colleges. Videos of the crocodiles are going viral on social media.

This video was posted on Aug 31, 2024, and has gained more than 3.96 lakh views and 370 comments.

Reacting to the viral video an X user, Pritika Kothari, commented, "They’re handling it so casually, seems like it’s their pet. I wanna be this brave".

A second user, Aaraynsh, with a hint of sarcasm commented, "This is absolutely wrong, how can a crocodile ride without a helmet?".

Another user, Althaf, commented, "Brave people…They handled this very well… Hope they get rewarded".

Since the water level of Vishwamitri River has dropped significantly, the rescued crocodiles and other reptiles will be released soon.

According to news agency PTI, a total of 24 crocodiles were rescued from residential areas in Gujarat's Vadodara amid very heavy rains between August 27 and 29.

(With inputs from PTI)