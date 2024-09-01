Gujarat floods: 24 crocodiles rescued in 2 days in Vadodara

The Gujarat Forest department has rescued a total of 24 crocodiles between August 27 to 29 from Vadodara's residential areas after heavy rains increased water levels in the Vishwamitri river and flooded the city. A Crocodile was spotted on the roof of a house as heavy rainfall inundated Akota Stadium area of Vadodara in Gujarat.(PTI)

The Regional Forest Officer (RFO) said no incident of crocodile-human conflict was recorded. “Usually, crocodiles do not attack humans. In the river, they survive on fish and animal carcasses. They may also kill and eat dogs, pigs or any other small animal”, the official explained.

Vadodara Range Forest Officer Karansinh Rajput said the river is home to almost 440 crocodiles and water release from the Ajwa dam also led to flooding in residential areas. Increased flooding led to animals from the river getting disbursed into areas closer to the riverbed.

"The smallest crocodile we rescued was two feet long, while the largest was 14 feet long was caught on Thursday from Kamnath Nagar situated along the river. Local residents alerted us about this huge crocodile. Two other crocodiles, 11 feet long, were also rescued on Thursday from EME Circle and an open area near the Zoology Department of MS University," the official added.

Apart from 24 crocodiles, the department has also rescued 75 other animals, including snakes, cobras, five large turtles weighing nearly 40 kilograms and a porcupine during these three days. Since the water level of Vishwamitri river has reduced significantly, the rescued crocodiles and other reptiles will be released again into the river.

Rains in Gujarat

Cyclone ‘Asna’ over the Arabian Sea been causing heavy rain in Gujarat. The cyclone is expected to move west-northwest over the northeast Arabian Sea, away from the Indian coast, within the next 24 hours.

Six columns of the Indian Army have been deployed to assist ongoing relief operations in the worst affected areas. Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that more than 5,000 people have been rehabilitated and over 12,000 people rescued as of Wednesday from the floods following the heavy rains that lashed the city of Vadodara.