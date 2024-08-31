Gujarat floods: Will Cyclone ‘Asna’ worsen situation? What's its current location?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Saturday about Cyclone ‘Asna’, a deep depression over the Arabian Sea that has been causing heavy rain in Gujarat. The cyclone is expected to move west-northwest over the northeast Arabian Sea, away from the Indian coast, within the next 24 hours. Two people being rescued by an Indian Coast Guard aircraft from a flood-hit area following heavy rainfall, at Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat.(PTI)

Where is the current location of Cyclone ‘Asna’?

As of 5.30am on August 31 (Saturday), Cyclone ‘Asna’ was located approximately 310 km west of Naliya (Gujarat), 200 km southwest of Karachi (Pakistan). The storm is expected to continue moving west-northwest over the northeast and northwest Arabian Sea, eventually shifting west-southwestward in the following 24 hours.

Impact of Cyclone ‘Asna’ on Gujarat

Cyclone Asna, formed over the coast of Kutch in Gujarat, has moved into the Arabian sea without leaving any major impact on the region. However IMD has warned:

• Squally winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected along the Saurashtra and Kachchh coasts on August 31 and September 1.

• Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail along the Gujarat and adjoining north Maharashtra coasts until the evening of August 31.

• Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the Northeast and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea, as well as along and off the Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts, until August 31st.

Kachchh receives heavy rain in 24 hours

“Kachchh has received very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Gujarat has recorded 882 mm of rainfall since June 1, which is 50 per cent more than normal,” according to IMD scientist Ramashray Yadav.

"Saurashtra and Kachchh regions have also recorded higher-than-normal rainfall," the IMD official said.

Yadav said that Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall on Saturday.

Army mobilised to help in rescue effort

In Jamnagar, the road connecting Padana Patiya to Changa Patiya has been closed due to flooding, and a portion of a small bridge over Sir PN Road has been washed away, disrupting traffic.

Amid the flood situation in the state, six columns of the Indian Army are conducting rescue operations in the worst-affected areas. Additionally, a team of 350 sanitation workers from Surat has arrived in Vadodara to assist with cleaning up the affected areas.