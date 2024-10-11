Florida influencer said she would ‘die’ during Hurricane Milton. Now, an update

Caroline Calloway, the Florida-based influencer who refused to evacuate her beachfront home despite Hurricane Milton warnings, has managed to survive the storm. Caroline Calloway had refused to evacuate her Florida home despite being in the path of Hurricane Milton(Instagram/@carolinecalloway)

“So if you've been following Hurricane Milton, I'm going to die,” the 32-year-old had posted on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, just hours ahead of the hurricane’s predicted landing in Sarasota. Calloway was dubbed the world’s worst influencer for her decision to stay put despite being – by her own confession – in a "mandatory evacuation zone."

A day after her ominous prediction on Instagram Stories, Calloway, who is also an author, shared a post with similar wording. “She died doing what she loved: Posting about her books on Instagram,” she wrote.

Now, an update

Caroline Calloway’s fans are relieved to learn that the influencer has survived Hurricane Milton despite refusing to evacuate.

“I lived b***h,” she said in a post shared on X a few hours ago.

Calloway had earlier spoken to People magazine about her decision to stay put in Sarasota, Florida. "I don't know who started the rumour that I live on the ground floor, but that is not true. I live three stories up in a building with hurricane grade windows and three-foot thick concrete walls," she explained.

“The building's never flooded before,” the author-influencer added.

About Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton slammed into Florida's Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm, unleashing powerful winds, a dangerous storm surge, and widespread flooding across the state. As it moved through Florida from late Wednesday into Thursday, the storm weakened but left a trail of destruction, with power outages reported statewide and at least six fatalities attributed to the severe weather.

The hurricane uprooted trees, damaged cars and homes, flooded neighbourhoods and knocked out power for millions of Florida residents. Residents of the area have been warned that alligators are lurking in the floodwaters and have been asked to exercise caution.

(With inputs from AP)