North West shades mom Kim Kardashian for not cooking in 2 years, gushes over ‘my dad’ Kanye West

North West is spilling out Kim Kardashian's secrets. The 11-year-old recently sat down for a Q&A with her famous mother for Interview magazine. During the intimate conversation, North answered a series of candid questions, including her favourite artists, the best day of her life, and the truth about her mother's cooking. North West calls out her mother, Kim Kardashian for not cooking for her in over two years

As part of the mother-daughter interview, the 43-year-old socialite asked her eldest child, “OK, serious question. How is my cooking?” North did not hold back while answering, saying, “You haven’t cooked for us in a long time. Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago.”

North went on to reveal that the last dish Kim prepared for her more than two years ago was Mac and Cheese. The SKIMS founder then reminded her that she also made fried chicken and cornbread. “I’m a one-trick pony. Is that one meal good?” she asked.

To this, the pre-teen said, “It’s good. It’s just that you’re really good at making me cucumbers and salt.” Funnily enough, North had previously revealed that if she could eat only one thing for the rest of her life, it would be “probably cucumbers and salt.” “I love cucumbers and salt, for real. Or onions,” she added.

North West gushes over “my dad” Kanye West

Throughout the interview, North made several references to her father and Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West. At the beginning of her conversation, she joked, “Hey, it’s me, Kanye West,” when asked to introduce herself by Kim. While the reality star laughed at her daughter's joke, she remarked, “You’re really messing with me, aren’t you?”

At one point, Kim asked, “What’s your favourite style right now?” To this, North referenced the Praise God rapper, saying, “I like streetwear and the ’90s. Tyler, the Creator; my dad; me!” Another instance where the budding designer referenced her father was when Kim asked, “What was the best day of your life?”

“Maybe in Italy with Dad,” North replied before explaining, “It was just us and my siblings, and that’s when I really brought them close to god, because we had this house and there was these devil statues, and I was like, “Mm-mm, mm-mm, no, girl.” I was like, “We got to pray.” So then I taught Chi and Psalm and Saint how to pray. God really did his thing after.”