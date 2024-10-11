Kanye West sued after ‘spying’ on wife Bianca Censori and Kardashians; ‘not divorcing her yet’

Kanye West has again landed into legal trouble this time he is facing a lawsuit alleging he hired a private investigator to spy on his wife, Bianca Censori, and his former in-laws, the Kardashians. The anonymous plaintiff, a former "Director of Intelligence" for West, claims the rapper ordered him to conduct investigations into both women. Kanye West sued for ‘spying’ on wife Bianca Censori and Kardashians

The lawsuit also details the man's allegations of unpaid wages and emotional distress caused by his work for West. Meanwhile, amid the ongoing drama, there are reports of Ye and Bianca ‘divorcing’ fueled by their social media activities.

Kanye West sued for hiring a ‘fixer’ to follow his wife

On October 10, new court documents obtained by TMZ revealed that Kanye West failed to pay the "fixer" he initially hired as a campaign manager for his presidential run back in 2020. However, over time, this individual's responsibilities transformed into managing investigations into Bianca Censori and her family.

He claims he was directed to hire private investigators to monitor Bianca’s movements without her knowledge in the days leading up to their wedding. She was likely ‘tailed’ during her solo trips, including those to Australia.

Referred to as "John Doe," the Michigan man was brought on board by West shortly after his private wedding to Censori. In his lawsuit, John Doe accuses West of “retaliation, both negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and several violations of labor codes.”

Kanye West asked ‘fixer’ to investigate The Kardashians

Not only did Ye spy on his wife, but according to the anonymous, he also asked him to investigate his former wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family regarding “supposed various criminal links Ye believed they had with criminal enterprises, including alleged sex trafficking,” reports TMZ.

Doe says that back in May 2024, Kanye West started acting weird, and he thinks it might be because West was using nitrous oxide after he got titanium grills on his teeth. The papers also mention that around that same time, West started letting go of people from the Yeezy brand's top crew. Plus, Doe claims he's not been paid for times when he worked full-time but didn't get his paycheck.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori ‘not divorcing’ yet

Rumors are rife that Ye and Censori are heading for divorce after their short-lived wedding, which has been plagued by Censori’s outrageous clothing and Ye’s ‘controlling’ behavior. A report from TMZ stated that the rapper previously informed his friends that he was done with Bianca and wanted to spend time alone in Japan.

However, an insider speaking to Us Weekly disclosed that despite navigating a rocky path, the couple is “not divorcing yet.” “They are working through it. Their relationship is definitely rocky,” the insider says. “Bianca knew what she was getting herself into when marrying Kanye, but, as months went on, the lifestyle took a toll on her.”

The source further revealed that the Yeezy model, “has grown weary of constant travel” with her husband and prefers to stay in Los Angeles for the time being. The couple has faced numerous disagreements, particularly regarding Kanye's “high expectations for her and their marriage.” According to the outlet, recently, Bianca expressed her change of heart about their lifestyle, which Kanye did not take well. Despite these challenges, “they are currently working through their issues and have no plans for divorce at this time.”