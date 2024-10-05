Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston did salmon sperm facial. What is it?

Salmon sperm facial is exactly what it sounds like – it is a skincare procedure of having salmon sperm injected in the face. Earlier this year, in the show The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian told her mother Kris Jenner that she got salmon sperm facial done. In 2023, Jennifer Aniston told the Wall Street Journal that she also got salmon sperm facial based on her aesthetician’s suggestion. However, she was apprehensive of the benefits that it did to her skin. Kim kardashian got salmon sperm facial done..(Instagram/@kimkardashian, Unsplash)

What is salmon sperm facial?

Salmon sperm facials are also referred to as polynucleotide treatments. Dr Richard Westreich, a facial plastic surgeon in New York City, in an interview with The Guardian, said, that polynucleotides are small fragments of DNA and RNA – when injected into the skin, they can boost the formation of new blood vessels, more collagen and keratinocytes. This further helps in more skin cell formation.

Why salmon sperm?

The plastic surgeon further explained that the nucleotides in salmon DNA are similar to that of the humans – hence, they are received well by the human skin, and do not cause inflammation. The testes usually contain more concentration of DNA – making it easier for extraction.

Do salmon sperm facials work?

While this facial has worked on some, it showed no improvements in some people as well. According to Dr Richard Westreich, “There’s going to be variability between people in terms of how their body reacts.” the plastic surgeon explained that the results vary based on people. While some may get tremendous results, very few people may not see any visible results at all – while a majority of people may experience lesser results than they expected.

The effects of this procedure may last around six to nine months. This treatment has very few side effects – however, with any injectable, there is a risk of bruising and inflammation. Microneedling can also lead to redness and swelling in some people.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.