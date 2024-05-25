Skincare tips: The ultimate guide to choosing the right facial based on your skin's unique needs

Maintaining the health and radiance of your skin is essential to looking your best. A facial is one of the best ways to improve the condition of your skin. After a spa facial, you will feel revitalised, calm and invigorated. This is because facials are a fantastic way to treat your skin and improve blood circulation. However, with a wide range of facial treatments available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your specific skin type. It is important to choose the right option for your particular skin texture. Understanding the specific needs of your skin will help you choose wisely and get the best results from your facial. (Also read: Prejuvenation is the next big skincare trend: Everything you need to know about this viral beauty technique) Embarking on a facial journey can be daunting with a myriad of options available. (Pixabay)

Tips to choose the right facial for your skin type and needs

"Before going for a medifacial, your dermatologist will do a proper skin analysis. For oily or acne-prone skin, your dermatologist would recommend exfoliation, oil reduction peels, IPL-based lasers or pore reduction lasers. Opt for a moisturising mask or a hydrating serum to finish off. For normal skin, choose a facial that includes deep cleansing, exfoliation, de-tanning lasers, infusion for hydration and rejuvenating peels," says Dr Jyoti Gupta, MD dermatology based in New Delhi.

She further shared with HT Lifestyle, "For sensitive skin, avoid facials that exfoliate or use mild non-suction based exfoliation with IPL based calming lasers and infusion of serums. Less exfoliation and more infusion of serums is preferred in dehydrated skin, mico infusion and a vampire facial if patient is ready for downtime after the procedure. For Tanned or uneven-pigmented skin, choose a facial that provides brightness, such as laser toning, peels, or hydrating masks. And for ageing skin, radio frequency based facials such as HIFU and endymed RF are best to reduce sagging and provide a youthful radiance."

Here are various types of facials recommended for different skin types by Dr. Jyoti:

1. Classic medifacial

Microdermabrasion and a scrubber are used to exfoliate dead skin cells, while ultrasound is employed for skin tightening. Additionally, serums are infused for hydration and a radiant glow. A hydrating sheet mask, accompanied by LED light therapy, is then applied for supple and relaxed skin. This comprehensive treatment is generally suitable for all skin types.

2. Hydrafacial

This treatment simultaneously vacuums out pores while infusing potent actives to moisturise, brighten, plump, and protect the skin. However, it is specifically recommended for individuals with normal skin types.

3. Laser toning

This treatment provides brightness to the face and is ideal for patients with pigment irregularities, uneven tone, or tanned skin.

4. Photofacial

This therapy utilises various devices emitting light to address issues such as discolouration, acne, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, pores, rosacea, and blemishes. However, it is specifically recommended for individuals with sensitive skin types.

5. Anti-clock Facial/ endymed Rf

It is a range of 3DEEP radio frequency treatments that lift, tighten and contour the face with no downtime after the treatment. Most suitable for ageing and sagging skin.

6. Vampire facial

Your dermatologist injects the blood drawn from you that contains the high concentration of platelets into your face using a syringe or microneedling (a device that looks like a lint roller with tiny needles sticking out of it). This helps to Reduce wrinkles, plump up sagging skin, get rid of deep creases, improve one's complexion and diminish acne scars. It is most suitable for ageing or dehydrated skin.

