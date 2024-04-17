Discover the role of fillers in enhancing facial beauty: From what they are to types and benefits, your complete guide

Increasing pollution and environmental changes along with lifestyle choices in a rapidly stressful environment have impacted human health in a big way. Post-pandemic, there is an increased focus on healthier lifestyle choices and a more appealing appearance thereby fuelling the demand for dermal fillers which could uplift sagging skin, smoothen wrinkles, and also save time on longer medical procedures. In fact, a report by Allied Market Research states, “The global dermal filler market size was valued at $5,184.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $14,418.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031.” According to Allied Market Research, "The global dermal filler market was valued at $5,184.8 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $14,418.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.8%." Facial fillers are the secret to restoring youthful volume and smoothing wrinkles.(Pixabay)

"Once considered a highly expensive choice, applications like lip enhancement, facelift and rejuvenation deliver instant results and have found immense popularity with the people in India today. It is also noticed that the customer base has expanded from celebrities to an ageing population and even youngsters who are willing to make investments for an aesthetic appearance. This trend has risen in the last ten years with disposable incomes, increased focus on appearance, and willingness to experiment and explore new ways to look more attractive. During the last ten years, this trend has grown due to the rise in disposable incomes, increased attention to appearance and willingness to experiment and explore new ways to look more attractive," says Dr. Garima Tyagi, Dermatologist, SENS Clinic. (Also read: Looking for new boost in life? Here are 5 aesthetic procedures to elevate your look in 2024 )

All you need to know about face fillers

Dr. Garima further shared with HT Lifestyle a complete guide to understanding the role of fillers in achieving your desired aesthetic goals.

What are Dermal Fillers?

Dermal fillers are injections that are a non-invasive alternative to cosmetic surgery as they insert lost collagen in the human skin, giving a fresh appearance besides slowing down a number of age-related issues like wrinkles, acne scar treatment, facial line correction, skin spots and damage caused by exposure to UV rays. It’s important to know that fillers are not permanent and the duration of their effect and impact on the appearance varies from one individual to another. This usually depends on factors like the type and quality of filler being used, treatment area, thickness of the filler and skin type of an individual.

What makes them popular?

1. Save time unlike a conventional surgical cosmetic procedure

2. No recovery time needed

3. They can be dissolved if the individual is not happy with the results

4. Visible and instant effect

5. Doesn’t interfere with the make-up

Here are some of the most commonly used fillers:

1. Collagen Fillers: As the human body grows older, it tends to lose collagen leading to sagging skin, facial lines, wrinkles and a dull appearance. Collagen fillers combat these by providing a more soft, smooth and brighter skin.

2. Hyaluronic Acid Filler: This is known as a ‘skin hydrator’ because of its ability to make the skin appear more plump, radiant and fresh. It is popularly used to enhance the appearance of lips and cheeks.

3. Polyalkylimide: Polyalkylimide is a synthetic filler which is safe for the human body and is generally used to enhance jawline and cheekbones to give a sharper and cleaner appearance.

4. Polylactic Acid: Polylactic acid gives a more enhanced effect by penetrating the skin deeply and treating wrinkles and fine lines. It’s popularly known as a stimulator as it catalyses collagen production.

It’s always a good idea to consult a doctor in case you notice any eruptions, swelling, bleeding, redness or any other side effects. It is therefore essential to consult an expert before making any decision not only to ensure safety but also to make sure that everything is in the right hands.