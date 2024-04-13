With an array of options available at one’s disposal in current time, aesthetic procedures are becoming the norm to heighten your sense of beauty and grace hence, from ‘taboos’ to ‘trends’ - cosmetic procedures have been more welcoming amongst certain groups of people to flush their life with a new boost of confidence. If you’re someone who often struggles or struggled with your appearance, you too can regain your agency over your bodily autonomy to enjoy life to the fullest. Looking for new boost in life? Here are 5 aesthetic procedures to elevate your look in 2024 (Image by Freepik)

2024 is the year to get optimal radiance and revamp your looks and silence those inner critics with some effective options to re-ignite your fire through aesthetic surgery. Talking about rising trends of aesthetic procedures in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amit Gupta, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon at Divine Aesthetics Surgery, shared, “The decision to undergo a cosmetic procedure does not solely revolve around changing someone’s looks. In recent years, there has been a shift in perception, moving beyond viewing plastic surgery to attain a "new look." Instead, as a surgeon I believe that the primary motivation behind opting for cosmetic procedures is to boost self-confidence. When approached with empathy and consideration, cosmetic procedures can serve as a tool for self-empowerment, particularly for women navigating challenging times in their lives. As we transition from viewing surgeries as a societal taboo to recognizing them as a means of self-improvement, we pave the way for more women to feel safe, valued, empowered, and beautiful, regardless of their life stage.”

He also suggested that if someone is looking to elevate their looks in 2024, they should consider the following procedures -

Body Contouring:

If you are looking to extenuate a focused area of your body then you can opt to go for a procedure known as Body Contouring, colloquially known as ‘body sculpting’. The procedure is popular amongst men and women both and allows them to change the silhouette of their body and reducing stubborn areas of fat and tighten the skin for a more toned appearance. This procedure has both outlets - invasive and non-invasive techniques tailored with the needs of the individuals. This procedure has minimal risks of scarring, gives people long term results and requires minimal downtime for recovery. This procedure has allowed people to feel more confident about their bodies, whilst enabling them to establish beauty standard true to themselves. The most common work that men often choose are High-Definition Liposuction aka ‘6-Pack Surgery’ whereas women are enhancing their looks for a more sculpted appeal in a dual procedure called 360 Liposuction and BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) which allows them to attain an ‘hourglass figure’.

2. Botox and Fillers:

The go-to procedure for all age groups alike. Botox and fillers are no longer synonymous to hiding your flaws away but a measure to invest into your future aimed at restoring your youthfulness and confidence. A complete non-invasive procedure that tackles fine lines and wrinkles by numbing muscles below the eyes and on the forehead. This procedure is not permanent and lasts up to 4-6 months with the patient needing a follow up. Using Botox over a period can help you retain fewer lines and make your facial feature age slowly, replenishing your youth and radiance.

3. Breast Augmentation:

For many, having smaller or asymmetrical breasts than usual often fuels someone’s low self-esteem. If you are looking for a surgical intervention to enhance your silhouette, then you can opt for small breast implants or an uplift for a fuller yet natural look. Breast augmentation has seen a rise in trends with more going forward with this procedure and embrace aesthetic surgery in a new light. Another plus of breast augmentation is the reduction and uplift go hand in hand, removing excess skin whilst providing some lift to the appearance. For women with larger breasts, the procedure helps in reducing chronic pain as well as discomfort. Even for men, breast augmentation helps in tackling gynecomastia allowing them to get a sculpted masculine chest, shedding self-consciousness and embracing newfound assurance in their bodies.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Monica Bambroo, Head of Dermatology and Cosmetology at Artemis Hospital in Gurugram, said, “Dermatologists have made significant progress over the years. A lot of aesthetic procedures have come up. In 2024, aesthetic procedures continue to evolve, offering people new ways to enhance their appearance and boost their confidence. But before undergoing any aesthetic procedure, it's important to consult with a qualified and experienced aesthetic practitioner to discuss what you desire, expectations, and suitability for the treatment.”

According to her, following are a few popular procedures to consider -

Thread Lifts for Facial Lifting:

Thread lifts have become popular because of being a minimally invasive alternative to traditional facelift surgery. This procedure involves inserting dissolvable threads into the skin to lift and tighten sagging facial tissues, giving a natural-looking rejuvenation effect. Thread lifts are great for individuals who want to address mild to moderate signs of aging and achieve subtle facial lifting without undergoing surgery.

2. Hair Transplantation:

Hair fall has become a common problem nowadays. In such a situation, hair transplantation offers a permanent solution to restore a fuller, more youthful-looking head of hair. Advanced techniques like follicular unit extraction (FUE) and robotic-assisted transplantation provide natural-looking results with minimal scarring and downtime, enabling people to regain their confidence and improve their overall appearance.