Got sensitive skin? Here are essential summer care tips to keep it healthy and happy

If you have sensitive skin, the summer season can present a unique set of challenges. The combination of heat, humidity, and increased sun exposure can aggravate sensitive skin, leading to irritation and discomfort. Sensitive skin can react to even the mildest of products, and presents with redness, irritation, and discomfort. Navigating the world of skincare can feel like a daunting task, but fear not! There are solutions available to help you care for your delicate skin and achieve a healthy, radiant complexion. With our expert-recommended skincare tips get ready to say goodbye to summer skin woes and embrace a season of skincare confidence. (Also read: Summer skincare tips: 5 effective ways to avoid tanning ) With the right skincare routine and precautions, you can keep your sensitive skin calm, protected, and healthy during the summer months. (Unsplash)

Summer skincare tips for sensitive skin

Kiran Bhatt, Cosmetologist and Vice President of Junoesque Clinic, shares with HT Lifestyle, explore some tips and tricks for managing sensitive skin and finding the right skincare for your specific needs.

1. Understanding sensitive skin

Before delving into solutions, it's essential to understand what sensitive skin is and what causes it. Sensitive skin is characterized by a heightened reaction to certain stimuli, such as skin care products, environmental factors, or even stress. It can manifest as redness, itching, dryness, or a burning sensation. Some common triggers for sensitive skin include harsh ingredients, fragrance, excessive sun exposure, temperature changes, and hormonal imbalances.

2. Cleansing with care

Proper cleansing is the foundation of any skincare routine, but it's crucial to choose gentle products that won't disrupt your skin's delicate balance. Look for fragrance-free, soap-free, and hypoallergenic cleansers specifically formulated for sensitive skin. Avoid using hot water, as it can strip the skin of its natural oils and exacerbate dryness and sensitivity. Instead, opt for lukewarm water and pat your face dry with a soft towel.

3. Moisturize

Moisturizing is essential for sensitive skin. It helps to maintain the skin's natural moisture barrier and prevent dryness and irritation. Look for moisturizers that are free of fragrances, dyes, and other potential irritants. Opt for products with soothing ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, or oat extract. Consider using a thicker, cream-based moisturizer rather than a lotion, as it tends to provide better hydration and protection for sensitive skin.

4. Patch test new products

When introducing new skincare products into your routine, always perform a patch test first. Apply a small amount of the product to a small area of your skin, such as the inside of your wrist or behind your ear. Wait 24 to 48 hours to see if any adverse reactions occur. If you experience redness, itching, or any discomfort, it's best to avoid using the product on your face.

5. Avoid harsh ingredients

When shopping for skincare products, it's crucial to read the ingredient lists carefully. Avoid products that contain harsh ingredients such as alcohol, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, and dyes. These can be extremely irritating to sensitive skin. Look for products with gentle and nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, niacinamide, and natural oils. These ingredients can help soothe and moisturize the skin without causing irritation.

6. Sun protection is a must

Sensitive skin tends to be more susceptible to sun damage, so it's vital to protect it from harmful UV rays. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, and ensure it's specifically formulated for sensitive skin. Physical sunscreens containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are generally better tolerated than chemical sunscreens. Apply sunscreen generously and reapply two hourly, especially when spending prolonged periods outdoors.

7. Consult a dermatologist

If you're struggling to manage your sensitive skin or experiencing persistent issues, it's always a good idea to consult a dermatologist. A dermatologist can evaluate your skin condition, identify potential triggers, and provide personalized recommendations for your skincare routine.

