4 natural make-up removers for sensitive skin

Make-up removal is an essential aspect of skincare. And there are few things that are as bad for your skin as sleeping with make-up on. But, using a harsh make-up remover can damage your skin. So, a good option is to choose a natural make-up remover. Here are 4 options:

* Coconut oil: The natural oil is an all-in-one moisturiser, works wonders for the hair and is also an effective makeup remover. Massage your skin with the oil, rinse it with warm water, and wipe off excess oil with a wet cloth.

* Yoghurt: Yogurt is not just a good probiotic. It can also moisturize the skin and relieve sunburns. For make-up removal, use cotton dipped in plain yogurt and apply it to your face and later rinse off with cool water.

* Cucumber: Cucumbers boast of anti-inflammatory properties and can give relief from irritated or acne-prone skin. Make a paste out of a cucumber and use it as a cleanser. You can add milk and olive oil to moisten the mixture, then apply and rinse.

* Milk: Drinking milk is healthy but applying it to your face or using it to remove your makeup is also a good option. Take a tablespoon of almond oil and add it to a bowlful of milk and apply with a cloth or cotton ball.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 15:54 IST