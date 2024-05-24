Prejuvenation is the next big skincare trend: Everything you need to know about this viral beauty technique

Skincare trends change rapidly, with new techniques and methods emerging on TikTok and Instagram Reels, making it difficult to know which ones actually work. If you're a skincare enthusiast, you're likely familiar with rejuvenation, but have you heard of prejuvenation? Following trends like vampire facials, ice rollers, retinols, and sheet masks, prejuvenation is now sweeping the beauty world. In this era where skincare has evolved beyond imagination, accessibility and affordability are definitely possible, the younger generation is seeking advanced skincare routines. Gen Z and Gen Y are not here to wait and watch till signs of skin damage like open pores, fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation settle in. Now, this is where prejuvenation comes in place. (Also read: Geisha-inspired skincare: From origins to DIY masks and expert tips, all about this popular Japanese beauty ritual ) Prejuvenation focuses on preventing signs of aging before they appear, rather than trying to reverse them later. (Pexels)

What is prejuvenation?

"Prejuvenation is a preventive protocol that includes a good skincare routine and non-surgical skin care treatments, which help achieve your skin goals as they promote collagen, prevent pigmentation, reduce open pores, and give you anti-ageing benefits. It involves a balanced skincare routine which protects the skin barrier in combination with certain treatments which target skin thinning, sag, fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation, typically based on the skin concern based on which we design a treatment plan to ensure that you will look refreshed and better version of yourself. All these treatments will give you the most natural results," shared Dr Deepthi Atmakuri, dermatologist and founder of clinical derm, Hyderabad, in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

When should you start?

"There is no time goal for prejuvenation treatments. The earlier, the better, as skin changes depend mostly on genetics," says Dr Deepthi.

What all prejuvenation treatments are available?

Dr. Deepthi suggests the following prejuvenation treatments:

1. Morpheus 8

Who doesn't know about this magic wand when it comes to non-surgical contouring with antiageing and scar reduction benefits. Hollywood is all about Morpheus 8, an advanced microneedling device which can boost collagen, prevent fine lines, wrinkles, scars, open pores. Morpheus 8 at clinica derm has a special place as clinica derm have designed protocol mainly for Indians after extensive reseach.

2. Hifu/ultherapy

This is focussed ultrasound energy which is amazing for its skin lifting, jaw line definition, skin tightening, collagen and elastin boosting properties.

3. Skin boosters

Skin boosters like volite, vital and profhilo which have biomodulator capacity are injectable hyaluronic acid, which gives smoothness, hydration and collagen boost capacity to the skin. Someone looking for glass skin should opt for injectables.

4. Laser resurfacing

Lasers are established in dermatology and aesthetics, the smoothness and even tone of the skin are very important and lasers are best in these conditions so that you achieve a healthy and natural looking skin.