Adin Ross threatens to leave US, declares he has to take back Rolex gifted to Donald Trump and give it to…

Kick star Adin Ross has come under fire for gifting former President Donald Trump a Rolex, raising questions about potential Federal Election Commission (FEC) rule violations. In order to escape the criticism, Ross clarified that he would take back the gift. Adin Ross explained why he has to take back the gift from Trump, but added that he is now going to give the Rolex to the former President's youngest son, Barron Trump.(AP/X)

This comes after Internet stars like HasanAbi blasted Ross, saying it was against the law for a presidential candidate to accept gifts.

Adin Ross clapped back at HasanAbi for his remarks, claiming he has some major issues. “I swear to god, HasanAbi, you have actual issues. You have some real issues.”

Adin Ross reveals he would gift Rolex to Barron Trump

He went on to explain why he has to take back the gift from Trump, but added that he is now going to give the Rolex to the former President's youngest son, Barron Trump.

“Chat, I've got to just clarify. I have to take that Rolex back. There was a Presidential Rolex that I had given to President Trump and I had to take it back. I am just going to give it to Barron Trump, alright?”

Also Read: Donald Trump says Barron encouraged him to go on streamer Adin Ross' show, reveals his son ‘is a big fan of…’

Ross and Trump talked about Barron during the interview, with the GOP candidate praising his son and revealing that he is a big fan of the Internet sensation.

HasanAbi, the American online streamer and YouTuber, laughed as he watched Trump opening up the expensive gift in front of the camera. Reacting to it, he asserted that it would be illegal for him to accept the Rolex.

HasanAbi further mentioned the possibility that the the gift's price exceeds the FEC's contribution cap. “That's illegal, flag on the play, that literally is not legal. You cannot give gifts to a person who is running for President,” he mentioned.

While Adin Ross did not disclose the gift's cost, Rolex watches normally start at $5,000. In addition, he gifted Trump a Tesla Cybertruck that was wrapped in a special way and included the politician's photo from the Pennsylvania event, where 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire, killing one and injuring Trump and two others.

The official FEC website states that the maximum amount that an individual may donate to a nominee in the 2023–24 Federal Elections is $3,300.

Adin Ross declares he would leave the US if Trump loses

Addressing his viewers during a recent livestream, Ross declared he would probably leave the United States if Trump loses. “But bro, if you know if Trump ends up losing to some rigged propaganda, I’m gonna probably leave this country. There’s no point for me to really be in America anymore.”

According to him, everything will be “divided” in the United States and the situation would be like “a mini civil war”.

Ross went on to highlight the seriousness of what he thinks might occur, claiming that the future of the globe would be very grim. “The world’s gonna be so bad. So bad. The war is gonna continue to be—on both wars. It’s just gonna get bad, bro. It’s gonna get really, really bad. It’s horrible.”

He discussed his opinions about Trump's foreign policy and noted that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin “respect Trump.”

He hailed Trump for telling them that “I have a bigger red button than you.”