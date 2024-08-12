Trump slammed with $3 million lawsuit from Isaac Hayes' estate over unauthorised use of THIS song in his rallies

Former President Donald Trump and Isaac Hayes got tied into a legal conflict. Hayes’ estate confronted the former for not seeking his permission before using one of his iconic hit songs in his campaign rallies. Trump is slammed with a $3 million suit for the same. The controversy began when Isaac Hayes III publicly pointed out the unauthorised use of his father’s son in Trump’s rallies. Donald Trump used Isaac Hayes hit iconic song Hold On in his campaign rallies without any legal permission.((AP Photo/Rick Bowmer), @isaachayes/X)

Hayes’ $3 million lawsuit against Trump

Hayes estate attorneys have issued a cease and desist order against Trump for the unauthorised use of Hold On in the latter’s rallies and requested a compensation of $3 million. They have also asked to remove all the videos of the campaign which featured the song from every public domain and release a public statement stating that the use of the song in the rallies was unauthorised.

Prior to the lawsuit, Hayes III expressed his disappointment and intentions to pursue legal actions upon unauthorised use of his father’s song for campaign purposes on social media. He wrote, “Today, on the anniversary of my father (Isaac Hayes') death we have repeatedly asked Donald Trump, the RNC and his representatives not to use 'Hold on I'm Coming' written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter during campaign rallies but yet again, in Montana they used it."

The attorney stated that the compensation amount of $3 million is a “discount fee” as the legal amount will cost the former president $150,000 per unsanctioned use of the song. In addition, failing to comply may lead to another lawsuit with an increased total amount which will be based on the frequency of the use of the song.

Hayes III recently made another post on X expressing his disappointment over the song’s continuous use in rallies. He wrote, “Imagine asking someone to stop playing a song your family legally owns for 2 years and they just keep on doing it. And then folks get mad when you take action to stop it. The gall. Artists and their heirs have rights too.”

Unsanctioned use of songs in past by Trump

Trump’s unauthorised use of Hayes’ son is not the first incident of its kind. Trump was denounced by several celebrities in the past for unverified use of their songs in his campaign rallies. Some of these musicians included big names like Adele, Rihanna, Elton John and Bruce Springsteen.

Following Trump’s announcement, Hayes’ estate stood their ground firm as they wrote on social media, “Once again, the estate and family of Isaac Hayes DID NOT approve the use of 'Hold On I'm Coming' by Sam and Dave by Donald Trump at his 2024 Presidential announcement tonight."

The lawsuit by Hayes is an addition to Trump’s pile of legal challenges including the Department of Justice inquest into the mishandling of official documents and various investigations in New York.