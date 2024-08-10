Barron Trump's college decision may be disclosed as early as next week: report

Barron Trump's college decision could be revealed next week, Newsweek has reported. Across the country, colleges are now preparing to welcome first-year students. Barron Trump's college decision may be disclosed as early as next week (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)

Several speculations have surfaced about which college Donald Trump’s youngest child could be joining, but the Trump family has mostly remained quiet on the matter. In May, Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida. Compared to most of his other family members, Barron keeps a lower profile.

In the coming weeks, first-year students at most colleges will start orientation. At some colleges, students will start moving in next week.

The University of Pennsylvania, which will begin move-in on Monday, August 19, has been considered a potential pick for Barron. Former president Trump notably attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Barron’s half-siblings, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr., also went to the University of Pennsylvania. During a 2023 interview with Megyn Kelly, Trump said that Barron was "thinking about" attending the University of Pennsylvania.

When Donald Trump said Barron has ‘made his choice’ of college

In June this year, Trump revealed that Barron has "made his choice" of the college he wants to attend. The former president previously said that his son was "very sought after" by colleges.

On July 9, Barron accompanied his father to a rally in Miami. Trump introduced Barron to the crowd and said, “This is a young man, he just turned 18. A very young man who is now going to college. Got into every college he wanted to and he made his choice. And he's a very good guy, I'll tell you… He's a very special guy, Barron Trump. This is the first time he's ever done this."

In June, Trump said in an interview with Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend that pro-Palestinian protests being held at various college campuses across the United States had affected Barron's college plans. "Six months ago you look at a college, and you sort of want a certain college," Trump said. "And then you see all of these colleges are rioting, and maybe you want to go to a different kind of a college. Because there's plenty of colleges that we also like that are different, and they don't riot."