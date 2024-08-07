Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million cars in China for a remote software fix
The announcement said that vehicles with faulty trunk latches will be repaired free of charge.
Tesla is recalling 1.68 million cars in China for a remote software upgrade to ensure that they warn the driver when the trunk is not locked shut, China's market regulator said.
Read more: Confused about indexation on real estate after Budget 2024? Centre's new amendment offers relief to home buyers
The announcement late Tuesday also said that vehicles with faulty trunk latches will be repaired free of charge. The recalls affect some imported Model S and Model X vehicles and domestically made Model 3 and Model Y cars manufactured between October 15, 2020 and July 17, 2024.
Read more: UK asks Elon Musk to act responsibly after his ‘civil war’ posts on riots
The recall notice said that an unlocked trunk lid could open during driving, interfering with the driver's vision. It did not say whether that had ever happened to any Tesla cars.
The US-based electric vehicle maker will fix the problem through a remote software upgrade, the State Administration for Market Regulation said.
Read more: Adani Group's clarification on Gautam Adani's succession plan: ‘Misquoted, didn’t specify time'
China is a major market and production base for Tesla while also a source of growing competition from Chinese EV makers. The company reported a sharp decline in second-quarter net income last month, as sales fell despite price cuts and low-interest financing.
The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.