UK asks Elon Musk to act responsibly after his ‘civil war’ posts on riots

The Keir Starmer-led UK government said that Elon Musk must act responsibly after Tesla CEO posted on his social media platform X about protests in the country. In a post, Elon Musk wrote, “Civil war is inevitable” and then questioned the UK government on why all communities are not protected in Britain. He even shared a meme with the hashtag ‘TwoTierKeir’ in his other posts as he highlighted complaints that the British criminal justice system treats communities differently. Elon Musk arrives at the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.(AP)

Justice minister Heidi Alexander said that in Elon Musk's posts “use of language such as a ‘civil war’ is in no way acceptable.”

The Justice minister said, “We are seeing police officers being seriously injured, buildings set alight, and so I really do think that everyone who has a platform should be exercising their power responsibly.”

Talking to the BBC, Heidi Alexander said, “We’ve been working with the social media companies, and some of the action that they’ve taken already with the automatic removal of some false information is to be welcomed. But there is undoubtedly more that the social media companies could and should be doing.”

Riots in the UK

Several parts of the UK, including Plymouth and Belfast, witnessed violence after an unrest began following the incident of right-wing activists using social media to spread misinformation about a knife attack that killed three girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event on July 29.