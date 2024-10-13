‘Diddy reached out…’: Tupac’s brother breaks silence on Diddy’s involvement in murder

Tupac Shakur’s stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, is finally speaking out, and he's not entirely convinced by Sean “Diddy” Combs' denial of involvement in Tupac's murder years ago. During an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Mopreme shared his doubts, saying he doesn't believe Diddy was "100 percent honest" when he denied any part in the 1996 drive-by shooting. Sean Combs, Tupac Shakur

This comes after Shakur’s family reportedly hired a high-profile attorney Alex Sapiro to investigate Diddy’s involvement in rapper's death after the music mogul’s arrest.

Tupac's brother thinks Diddy was not honest about Tupac’s murder

Days after a crime scene investigator revealed suspicions to Page Six about Sean Combs' potential involvement in Tupac Shakur's murder, Tupac's stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, appeared on Piers Morgan's show. Mopreme, a former member of the rap group Thug Life alongside his little brother, was questioned about the theory that the music mogul played a part in his brother’s death.

Piers Morgan mentioned that in 2008, Sean Combs had personally called Mopreme Shakur to deny any involvement in Tupac's death. This followed a controversial L.A. Times article claiming Combs' associates were involved in the 1994 shooting that injured Tupac, which left him bleeding. However, the article was later retracted by the L.A. Times as they believed there were inaccuracies in their reporting.

“My opinion is that it wasn’t a 100 percent honest statement,” Mopreme told Piers according to TMZ, reacting to Diddy’s claim that neither he nor Notorious B.I.G. had “any knowledge of any attack on Tupac.” He added, “So, again, we’ve got to find out what’s true and what’s false, what’s real and what’s fake.”

‘Truth is yet to come out’

Tupac Shakur's stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, revealed in the interview that Sean Combs had personally reached out to him to deny involvement in Tupac's murder. Tupac was fatally shot in a drive-by after leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in 1996. He was shot five times in his head. At the time he was at the peak of his career. “[He] basically told me he had nothing to do with my brother’s murder,” Mopreme Shakur alleged.

“I told him, ‘The truth hasn’t fully come out yet, so we’ll see.’ Now, nearly 30 years later, there’s still doubt surrounding that statement, along with all the other suspicions people have.”

When asked whether he believes Bad Boy Records producer Sean "Diddy" Combs was outright lying about his involvement in Tupac's death, Mopreme Shakur responded, "Quite possibly, and it’s starting to look that way, in my opinion."

While Combs has never been arrested, indicted, or charged in connection with the allegations, Mopreme feels "it's time" for the accusations to be revisited. This renewed interest in the case follows the recent arrest of gang leader Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who has been charged with Tupac’s murder. Davis previously told Las Vegas police that Combs allegedly offered $1 million to have Tupac killed.