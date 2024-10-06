‘Ain’t gotta shoot five times': Diddy possibly connected to Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing, investigator claims

Tupac Shakur’s death is probably one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in the music world. What happened on September 7, 1996, when the revolutionary rapper was shot multiple times, resulting in his untimely and tragic demise, is now said to have some Diddy links. Sean Combs, Tupac Shakur

McCollum, who has extensive experience in the case, argues that the origins of this violent rivalry can be traced back to a previous shooting incident involving Shakur in 1994. While the connection to Diddy is not new, the crime scene investigator’s statement has surely opened a new chapter as Diddy faces charges related to racketeering and Sex trafficking.

Diddy connected to Tupac’s death?

“This whole thing to me started in 1994 — the first time Tupac is shot,” Sheryl McCollum spoke to NewNation on Saturday. “You ain’t gotta shoot somebody five times to take their jewelry and their money,” the crime scene investigator who worked on the case back in 1996 added.

“Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs and his entourage of 40? Unharmed. Unthreatened,” she questioned. “How does that make sense to anybody that one person is going to be robbed and not the other 40? Who would have had more money and jewelry? Forty.”

Tupac was reportedly gunned down and hit by four bullets from a .40-caliber Glock. Following this, a suspect in the case, ex-gang leader Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who faces murder charges in connection with Tupac’s death, allegedly told police that Sean “Diddy” Combs offered $1 million to have the rapper killed, according to Fox 5. Combs has previously shot down rumors of being involved in the case.

Tupac Shakur was ‘trapped’ both the time he was shot

The investigator elaborated that during Tupac’s first shooting in 1994, he was trapped in an elevator, and the second time, he found himself confined in a car—both situations leaving him with no opportunity to escape. “Ironically, neither of those incidents has any video footage,” she noted. “This suggests that someone close to him was aware of his location that day and time.” This, according to her, narrows down the potential suspect pool as well.

Tupac publicly pointed the finger at Biggie and his label ‘Bad Boy Record’ owned by Combs, after the shooting, saying their casual response showed they were involved. Tragically, the Notorious B.I.G. also met a mysterious end later on.

Tupac Shaukr’s family hires investigators to look into possible Diddy connection

McCollum's remarks come in light of recent news that Tupac's family is initiating a new legal investigation potentially connecting the rapper's 1996 murder to the disgraced music mogul. The investigation, initiated by Tupac's family, seeks to explore potential links to the Bad Boy record producer. High-profile attorney Alex Spiro has been retained to delve deeper into the nearly three-decade-old case.

However, in his court documents, “[Davis] had asserted publicly that he only told on himself and wasn’t trying to provide evidence against anyone else in his conversations with police.”

“However, this statement belies this claim, as he suggested that Sean Combs paid [drug dealer] Eric Von Martin a million dollars for the killings as well as offered to set up a surreptitious phone call with Terrence Brown, the driver, who, at the time, was still alive,” the statement further read according to Fox.