Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fears for his life in prison over alleged ties to Tupac Shakur's murder: Report

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is reportedly desperate to spend as little time in jail as possible. He is allegedly scared of being marked for death inside the prison. The disgraced mogul reportedly believes he’s got a target behind his back with the West Coast gangbangers who want to avenge the death of rival Tupac Shakur. The latter was murdered in 1996. Diddy is locked behind bars after he was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. Diddy is reportedly terrified in jail, fearing gang retaliation for Tupac's murder. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)(AP)

Diddy fears West Coast gangbangers in jail

An insider revealed to RadarOnline, “If you are a persona non grata for a certain gang or group, there are people who will go out of their way to do something bad to you. No one is ever truly safe or isolated." Diddy was called the next billionaire-turned-sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein in one of the lawsuits filed against him. He is reportedly a dead man walking behind bars in case he ends up in a federal prison, which is controlled by gangs, after his trial.

An insider told the media outlet, “Gangs are very powerful, even in the most secure prisons. It would be possible to get to him, but it would take cooperation with prison guards, like in the case of Jeffrey Epstein." Diddy could have the target on his back because of alleged ties to Tupac’s murder. While he claimed that his participation in the murder case was “pure fiction,” prosecutors are collaborating with the feds to investigate his connection to the unresolved case.

A source stated that the longer Diddy stayed in jail, the more threat increased to his well-being. A prison expert explained to the news outlet, “Gang members would be scoring themselves a massive trophy if they took him out – especially if he had anything at all to do with the Tupac shooting."

Moreover, Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein's attorney, revealed that detention centres functioning under the Bureau of Prison are problematic for the justice system as a whole. She added, “Something could happen to anybody in the current status of our detention systems. It's a concern for the courts, it's a concern for the government, it's a concern for the defence, and it is a significant concern for every individual who is detained."

Diddy compared to Jeffrey Epstein

After Diddy’s crimes are revealed, he is being compared to the billionaire sex creep, Epstein, who was found dead in his jail due to mysterious circumstances while he awaited his trial in 2019. According to the sources, in a similar fashion to Epstein, the rapper also fitted spy cameras at his home, which are currently making his friends like Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Hart and others nervous because of what could be revealed about them.

Ironically, Diddy has been locked up in the same Brooklyn hole where Epstein’s madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, was kept after she claimed that other inmates and guards threatened her life. Diddy is currently locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre.