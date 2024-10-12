Menu Explore
Nick Cannon admits to attending Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' parties at 16: ‘Bad Boy parties were…’

ByBhavika Rathore
Oct 12, 2024 01:38 PM IST

Nick Cannon revealed he attended a Sean 'Diddy' Combs party at 16, recalling the exclusivity of Bad Boy parties in the late '90s.

Television personality Nick Cannon recently admitted that he was 16 years old when he attended Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ party for the first time. The rapper was arrested on September 16 and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. He is currently locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre as he awaits his trial. Diddy’s trial date is scheduled for May 6, 2025.

Nick Cannon revealed about attending Diddy's party at the age of 16.(REUTERS, @NickCannon/Instagram)
Nick Cannon revealed about attending Diddy's party at the age of 16.(REUTERS, @NickCannon/Instagram)

Nick Cannon admits to attending Diddy’s party

Cannon’s admission resulted in loud reactions from the hosts of The Breakfast Club on Friday. He admitted, “I have even been to one when I was a kid like 16, 17 standing outside. I've lived my truth. I remember standing outside, you know, trying to get into a Puff party out here in New York." The TV personality added, “Like how the One More Chance video looks, that was real stuff out here. Like people standing at the door, who can get in and stuff. Bad Boy parties were official in New York in the late '90s.” Among the recent over 100 lawsuits against Diddy, allegedly 25 of them were minors at the time and the youngest was allegedly a 9-year-old boy.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, revealed that the rapper is struggling with the prison food the most among other harsh living conditions. One of his other lawyers, Anthony Ricco, compared the disgraced mogul to Martin Luther King Jr., said, “Dr. King called it the law of unintended consequences. Sometimes the more you push a person down, the stronger they become," as reported by Daily Express US.

Diddy’s recent hearing

The Bad Boy Records owner recently made an appearance in the Manhattan Federal court for a hearing to arrange for his trial date on Thursday. It was attended by his mother Janice Combs and his children. He currently faces over 120 lawsuits and has pleaded not guilty in the court. If convicted, the maximum sentence faced by Diddy would be that of life imprisonment.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
